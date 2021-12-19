Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Will Learn The True Meaning Of Christmas By The End Of This Broadcast
It’s a Christmas miracle!
What a week! Joe Manchin canceled Christmas and ruined our weekends. Can we discuss this and maintain our cheery dispositions? Of course, we’re professionals.
We’re starting the chat a little earlier this week — 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Please join us live or watch on YouTube later at your leisure.
There are just six shopping days until Christmas, as the Peanuts gang used to count down when I was a kid. For those who celebrate, we hope you have a pleasant day with limited fruit cake but lots of egg nog.
