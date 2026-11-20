Sometimes the openness of the corruption in the Trump administration is still brazen enough to impress. Like in this new story (gift link) from the Washington Post documenting how one Trump insider, Jason Miller, increased his income by approximately 1600 percent in two years thanks to selling his access to Trump World.

Lobbying is lucrative, but even by lobbyist standards there are some shady transactions that the Post has dug up. Money from, among others, the governments of India and Romania, from Paramount Skydance while it was trying to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, and from the Brooklyn Nets, which is owned by a co-founder of a large Chinese tech company that the Pentagon recently blacklisted because it allegedly does work for China’s military.

Longtime Wonkette readers may remember Miller, the chinless Trump synchophant from the Trump 2016 campaign who looked like Tintin after Tintin moved to West Hollywood in the late 1990s, dyed his hair, and started his own landscaping business.

Let us do a brief recap just in case you need your memory refreshed. Miller was the chief spokesman of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. When Trump won, Miller was announced as the incoming White House communications director. But he quit after a few days when it became public that during the campaign, the married father of two had an affair with and knocked up A.J. Delgado, another terrible Trump mouthpiece, who gave birth to a son in 2017 and has been fighting Miller for child support ever since.

Miller was succeeded by Sean Spicer, then Michael Dubke for three months, then Spicer again before the hiring and quick firing of the infamous Anthony Scaramucci. Which means that Jason Miller’s penis was indirectly responsible for the creation of the Scaramucci. History is so nuts. Almost literally, in this case.

Miller has spent the last decade swanning around Trumplandia, working his way back into favor. He ran the wingnut social media site GETTR, where his big moneymaking idea was cornering the international cum market by selling the sperm of unvaccinated men, presumably to right-wing women or total freaks. But we repeat ourselves.

Miller also has been a communications consultant on Trump's other presidential campaigns and a very loud Trump booster. (His X feed is filled with the over-the-top sycophancy that Trump demands from his pathetically insecure loyalists.) But mostly, he founded two lobbying firms that have been enormously lucrative since Trump returned to the White House.

How lucrative? In 2023, Miller’s income was around $879,000. For the period of September 2025 to September 2026, his income jumped to around $15 million. That’s a 17-fold increase. Being an amoral, chinless, child-support-dodging wingnut adulterer can be quite lucrative!

With all that, Miller still had the nerve to state in an affidavit in his child support case that he is currently “an unpaid special government employee” doing unspecified work at the White House. The White House says he never officially became an SGE, which would have exempted him from many of the rules about outside income that apply to other staff. But it would have kept him from working on any government business that affected his clients and thus his own finances.

A law professor from Washington University in St. Louis who studies government ethics put it to the Post like this:

She said his lack of official status meant he could operate without committing to follow rules. “What you are describing is someone who has not sworn allegiance to this country, who doesn’t even purport to act in the interest in the public and is allowed to go running roughshod around the White House,” she said.

That sounds like Miller. And also Corey Lewandowski, Jared Kushner, and Lord knows how many other Trump lackeys who have been not just wetting their beaks but soaking them in a firehose of money.

All of this is coming to light thanks to Delgado’s suing Miller for child support for their son. Not only did this force him to turn over his financial records, but she was also able to subpoena his bank records. Hell hath no fury.

Remember we mentioned Miller started two lobbying firms? The second one, Scipio, was founded in 2025, took in over $6 million in large payments, and Delgado found at least one giant payment from a shady source:

In December 2025, Scipio received a $3.35 million wire transfer that Delgado identified as coming from Celebrus Investments Limited, an investment holding company registered in Mauritius, an island nation that is a hub for offshore finance.

Nothing says this is all on the up and up like millions of dollars flowing through offshore holding companies registered in foreign island nations with lax oversight laws. What, was everyone in the Caymans too busy to take Miller’s phone calls?

In addition to the foreign governments and the billionaires trying to form huge media conglomerates, the Post also reported that Semafor, the media company and news site, had also paid Miller $100,000 large this year. That’s quite an outlay for an alleged journalism company when the entire industry is collapsing:

You give Jason Miller more money than you probably pay the bookers who worked with him in a year, and in return you get Trump Cabinet secretaries to come to your bargain-bin Davos forum. What a racket.

For what it’s worth, Miller and Delgado settled the child support case this week. He has to pay her $450,000 in back child support and $22,000 a month going forward. It seems her rape civil case against him, which she filed in New York, can still move forward. (His libel case against The New York Times for printing Delgado’s claim in court papers that he fed an abortion-pill-laced smoothie to another fling was dismissed in 2023.) So we still have plenty of drama from this benighted couple to look forward to.

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