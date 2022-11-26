This week’s Top Ten only includes stories published through Tuesday because it was just Thanksgiving so why are we explaining ourselves to you.

When I was still single, I’d spend Thanksgiving watching reruns of "Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Now, I restrict myself to a couple favorite episodes spread over the long weekend, but I always make a point of watching The Leech Woman and randomly shouting, “JED!”

You’re welcome to join me at the link below. Fill the comments with some of your own riffs. It’s a party!

www.youtube.com

Oh, and here is our abbreviated Top 10!

10. Brittney Griner Headed To Russian Penal Colony, Maybe One Where Kittens Aren’t Tortured In Front Of Her

9. House Republicans Ain't Investigatin' Stolen Trump Docs, What Part Of Hunter Baaah-den You Ain't Get?

8. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Brandy Alexander!

7. Virginia Deletes Martin Luther King Jr. From History Standards, But It Was An ACCIDENT!

6. Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Putin Preview Of What It's Gonna Be Like Come January

5. Surprise, Tucker Using Colorado Springs Gay Club Massacre As Excuse To Incite More Anti-LGBT Hatred

4. Democrat Kris Mayes Just A Recount Away From Clobbering Trumpy Republican In AZ AG Election

3. Trump, MTG And Bannon All Seem Very Confused About This Special Counsel Thing

2. Election Conspiracy Theorists Insist Dems Even Stole The Elections They Lost

1. Herschel Walker Just Wondering Why Raphael Warnock Canceled Archie Bunker

