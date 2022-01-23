During his press conference last week, President Joe Biden claimed he "did not anticipate” that Republicans would make it their mission to keep him from doing anything. This probably was a surprise considering how quickly Republicans accepted his victory and welcomed him to the White House without even the slightest coup attempt.

I’m reminded of a scene from the 1992 “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episode, “I, Borg.” The Enterprise senior staff has an opportunity to go scorched earth against the Borg, but Dr. Crusher is concerned because there’s been “no formal declaration of war.” Counselor Troi reminds everyone who remembers past episodes that this is the fricking Borg we’re talking about and “they've attacked us at every encounter.”

So, as much as I adore Dr. Crusher, Biden needs to get real like my girl Deanna.

We will probably not discuss "Star Trek" directly during the live chat because Robyn will have no idea what I’m saying, but we will talk about we all should’ve expected Mitch McConnell to Mitch McConnell. See you at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Watch, like, subscribe and all that that implies.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?