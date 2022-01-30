It’s the end of January (almost)! Robyn and I will discuss the new Supreme Court vacancy and how awful Republicans will likely treat President Joe Biden’s nominee.

I know I keep promising we’ll lighten up the chat with some musical theatre discussion, and who knows, we just might this time.

See you at 12 noon PT/3 pm ET.

