It’s the holiday season! And the Supreme Court’s comin’ around to deny people basic human rights and reproductive freedom. Stephen and Robyn are here with the lumps of coal.

We might also discuss favorite holiday songs to cheer ourselves up. Festivities begin at 12: 30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET.

Watch! Like! Share! Then Open Thread!

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?