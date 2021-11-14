What better occasion to welcome back Robyn to the live chat but the 25th anniversary of theChicagomusical revival! I worked front of house at the Shubert Theatre during the late '90s and saw the production at least 200 times. That's still not enough. Bebe Neuwirth is a living legend.

Exhibit A:

I'm sorry original cast members Ann Reinking, Bruce Anthony Davis (my personal hero), and John Mineo are not here to celebrate.

Robyn and I might actually discuss more than musical theatre today. You'll just have to watch and find out. The cell block tango kicks off at 12: 30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET. Like, subscribe, share, you know the drill.

