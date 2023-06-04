Should President Joe Biden waste time debating the dummies running against him in the 2024 Democratic primary? Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are both polling higher than most Republican presidential candidates who aren't Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. Kennedy has numbers roughly equal to DeSantis!

But do debates even matter? Or do they matter more among Democrats who will actually discuss policy and not outright lie? Let's discuss. We also kneel to the Lord's chicken.

This week's chat starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

We're prerecorded this week, but you can still wish Robyn a happy birthday!

