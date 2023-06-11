Donald Trump's been indicted ... again , and we admit we've come to gloat. We'll also discuss the shameless yet predictable response from Republicans defending Trump and calling for another Civil War. Oh, and Pat Robertson's dead! It's been awesome Pride month so far.

This week's chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

