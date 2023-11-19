Joe Manchin is leaving the Senate, and you can’t make us miss him! Former West Virginian Jamie Lynn Crofts joins us to bid Manchin a fond farewell with all middle fingers extended.

The political grave Hammer dancing begins Sunday at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Robyn/Jamie time. Don’t forget to like, share, and SUBSCRIBE!

Note: Today’s chat was pre-recorded to maximize our Jamie time, but feel free to talk amongst yourselves and then OPEN THREAD once our Manchin-dragging is complete.

