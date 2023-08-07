The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies last year in six games but Scranton Joe holds no grudges. He’s hosting the World Series champs at the White House today.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is also scheduled to attend the celebration.

Watch below and we'll be back with more content.

