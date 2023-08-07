The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies last year in six games but Scranton Joe holds no grudges. He’s hosting the World Series champs at the White House today.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is also scheduled to attend the celebration.
OT: By 9:30 this morning I was threatening to quit my job and blow up all the online materials for my classes.
Pretty good article here. Pretty disturbing too:
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/8/7/2185678/-Study-Young-Americans-who-identify-with-gun-culture-are-more-likely-to-believe-in-male-supremacy
The reason that "men" glorify guns is because they're weak fucks and guns instantly give them a sense of power. It's why they advertise their ammosexuality with t shirts and bumper stickers. The guns are just avatars for power over women and other men.
Contrast that with someone like me. I own guns. I have a lot of ammo. I have legitimate reasons for it.
You know how many people (aside from those of you reading this) know it?
ZERO. NONE. NOBODY KNOWS IT.
Because I'm not some weak incel fucking loser.