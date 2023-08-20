David Brooks, David French, and possibly many other Davids of means are desperately trying to figure out their fellow conservatives. It’s not going so well.

This week’s chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?