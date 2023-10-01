Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 15,000 subscribers
Continue reading
It’s Julie Andrews’ birthday, but I promise we’ll probably talk about something else other than Dame Julie’s storied career on stage and screen.
Maybe? Tune in and find out! We kick off at 12 p.m. (ish) PT/3 p.m. (ish) ET. Like, share, and SUBSCRIBE!
If you’re already donating, please ignore this button. If you’re not, here’s this button.
While you wait, here’s Julie singing about how much she loves her jazz hot.
And here she is dancing her ass off in Mary Poppins.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.
Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.
WonkTV: Julie Andrews Birthday Spectacular!
OT movies, watched Resident Evil 3/ Extinction on public transportation. Best in the franchise, good thing they stopped while they were ahead. That's what we all remember, right?
Just watched Jen Psaki's show from earlier today. I didn't even realize that Biden had a quick presser this afternoon. He was, um, spicy? in his OHJB way. And then she had Michael Cohen on. He put on a brave face about seeing Trump in person tomorrow for the first time in years. I hope he's upped his personal security. He also clarified that Tuesday was supposed to be the deposition of Trump, in TRUMP'S $500M suit against Cohen. And this is the 3rd time that Trump is begging off. LOLOLOL.
If you sue someone, you'd best be showing up for a depo. And provide written discovery responses and documents, of course, but ducking depositions multiple times will get your case dismissed.