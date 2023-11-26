Discover more from Wonkette
WonkTV: Let's Cozy Up With Broadway Barbara!
Meeting the talented comedian underneath the wig.
We’re taking a break from a standard political weekend chat, and sharing with you my recent interview with singer, dancer, writer, and comedian Leah Sprecher.
Leah’s most known for her breakout sketch character born on the Groundlings stage, Broadway Barbara Dixon. I discovered “Barbara” through her hilarious YouTube videos and delightful cabaret shows.
If you don’t enjoy musical theatre or irreverent comedy, we’ll catch you next week. Otherwise, please like, share, and SUBSCRIBE.
