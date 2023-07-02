Hello!

Stephen is off AGAIN this weekend, so joining me in the studio (not in the studio) is our own lovely Jamie Lynn Crofts, who will be bringing the legal expertise to a discussion about the recent Supreme Court decisions.

Don't forget to like, share and subscribe! And if you'd like to join in the conversation, click on over to YouTube and join the chat in the sidebar!





SCOTUS Hell Week Retrospective (And Pre-Independence Day Spectacular www.youtube.com

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?