WonkTV: The GOP’s New Coke-Style Evil Rebrand!
Changing the names but not the awful policies.
Voters don’t like Republicans’ evil ideas so maybe they can just rebrand themselves! We discuss this transparent scheme to make people forget they enjoy abortion rights and basic democracy.
This week’s chat is pre-recorded, as I’m currently on an Amtrak train from Seattle to Portland. Don’t worry, it’s not a clip show or anything. The fun starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, and please SUBSCRIBE.
Coming out of WW II and in the Cold War, Rs could make an argument for conservative policies, if we agreed what the job of govt was, who was responsible, and who was going to pay for it.
Then the election of 1964 happened and we saw quite clearly what Rs called 'conservative.'
Basically "Sure you can have all the rights you want. IF your state agrees."
For me it's been that simple ever since.
That Oppenheimer was a nasty fella!
