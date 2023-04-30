The mighty Jamie Lynn Crofts joins us this week to discuss Tucker Carlson's grossness, Dick Durbin's fecklessness, and Supreme Court corruption. We had so much fun, we split it in two parts: Tune in tomorrow for Part Two.

Robyn had originally recorded an ending that explained that this is just Part One but that version had an uploading fail, so we realize Part One might seem to cut off abruptly. I also realize that won't prevent people from telling us that it cut off abruptly. That's how the internet rolls.

