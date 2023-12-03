Discover more from Wonkette
WonkTV: What The Hell Julianna Margulies?
Marguiles goes full Trump during podcast interview.
Actor Julianna Margulies, who once demonstrated her great love for the Black community by posting a black screen on Instagram after George Floyd’s murder, went on a racist rant last week on “The Back Room With Andy Ostroy.” She suggested Black people were either too stupid to live or had been “brainwashed" to hate Jews.
She has since apologized for her remarks in a “that's so not me!” PR-massaged way. But her original thoughts aren't that shocking for those of us who have known people like Margulies, whose supposed “allyship” is conditional.
This sort of ignorance and bigotry is always revolting, but since I have no idea who this person is, that's about all I can say.