Kevin McCarthy is House speaker no more, and all we know for sure is his replacement is likely just as bad, if not horrifyingly worse.
Join us as 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET discuss the latest Speaker follies and some other hot topics!
WonkTV: Who’s The Next Rock Bottom House Speaker?
https://media3.giphy.com/media/RSOUOj8H9A3Xq/giphy.gif?cid=6c09b9527p5d8jrg5v7bgumczu8dyg2z50gsu2qqywd318dw&ep=v1_gifs_search&rid=giphy.gif&ct=g
Whar open thread? Whar?