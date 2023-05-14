Sorry, Anderson Cooper, but no one learned anything from watching known liar Donald Trump lie some more on last week’s CNN town hall. Absolutely nothing positive was gained, and we’ll discuss why man of the people Cooper misses the mark on CNN’s journalistic malpractice.

This week’s pre-recorded Mother’s Day chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Once it’s over, we are an Open Thread.

Why CNN’s Trump Infomercial Sponge Bath Wasn’t ‘News’ youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?