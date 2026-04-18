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Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
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Today is April 18, 2026 (Saturday)

🪅 Adult Autism Awareness Day

🪅 International Day for Monuments and Sites

🪅 International Jugglers Day

🪅 Lineman Appreciation Day

🪅 National Animal Cracker Day

🪅 National Exercise Day

🪅 National Newspaper Columnists Day

🪅 National Piñata Day

🪅 National Velociraptor Awareness Day

🪅 Pet Owners Independence Day

🪅 Record Store Day

🪅 World Amateur Radio Day

🪅 First Day of Cleaning for a Reason Week

🪅 First Day of Fibroid Awareness Week

🪅 First Day of Global Campaign for Education Action Week

🪅 First Day of Health Information Professionals Week

🌒 On this day the Moon will be in a Waxing Crescent Phase. Best seen in the west after the sun dips below the horizon at sunset. This is the first Phase after the New Moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon's surface.

Today in History: Beirut Embassy Bombing (1983), War Correspondent Ernie Pyle Killed (1945), First US Bombing of the Japanese Mainland (1942), Superman Hits Newstands (1938), Yankee Stadium Opens (1923), San Francisco Earthquake (1906), The End of the World (Millerites, 1844), Paul Revere's Famous Ride (1775), Tiananmen Square Protests Begin (1989), First Major-League Umpire to Wear Glasses (1956), First US Launderette Opens (1934), First Crossword Puzzle Book Published (1924), First Printing Telegraph Patented (1846)

Today's birthdays: Rick Moranis, Alia Shawkat, America Ferrera, Melissa Joan Hart, Edgar Wright, Eli Roth, David Tennant, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Dunham, Eric Roberts, Melody Thomas Scott, Kenny Ortega, Dorothy Lyman, Hayley Mills, F.W. Rueckheim (Created Cracker Jack), Barbara Hale, Al Hodge, Dewey "Pigmeat" Markham, Clarence Darrow (Defended John Scopes in Monkey Trial)

Today's deaths: Albert Einstein, Sir John Ambrose Fleming (Inventor of the Vacuum Tube), Ernie Pyle, Major Walter Clopton Wingfield (Inventor of Lawn Tennis), Dick Clark, Tommy Hitchcock, Jr., Justus von Liebig, John Graunt (Founder of the Science of Demographics)

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
2m

This is NOT the clown car we asked for!!!!

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