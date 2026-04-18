The fabulous Maddy, courtesy of our pal HerStory Repeating

Happy Weekend!

Today is World Circus Day, following what was apparently World Circus Week during what is definitely World Circus Year.

It is also the 505th anniversary of the Diet of Worms, which is definitely not what you think it is but also involved a Pope named Leo, the 45th anniversary of the very first dance held in Elmore City, Oklahoma — the town that Footloose was based on — and the birthdays of Hayley Mills, the original Parent Trap star and sister to the lady who played Tabitha on Passions; James Woods, a famously terrible person who was unfortunately in a lot of very good movies; Rick Moranis, who is obviously wonderful; Susan Faludi, the feminist writer whose most well-known work, Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women, is far more evergreen than we’d like; Melissa Joan Hart of Clarissa Explains it All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and this one murdery cheerleader Lifetime movie I watched a few months ago; and probably a lot of other people as well.

Because I’m just getting back from the Lyric and it is World Circus Day, your first present is a version of Vesti La Giubba from Pagliacci (it’s the one you know) performed by Franco Corelli, the prince of tenors.

I also bring you irrefutable evidence of my long-running theory that the family in Family Circus is a family of serial killers:

And one of the worst live action Disney properties ever, Dumbo’s Circus.

I’d say it haunts my nightmares but there’s just not enough room in there, given the horrors of The House at Pooh Corner.

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d like to donate, one-time or recurring, in a non-Substack way …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!