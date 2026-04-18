World Circus Day Feels ... Appropriate
Yes. Appropriate would be the word.
Happy Weekend!
Today is World Circus Day, following what was apparently World Circus Week during what is definitely World Circus Year.
It is also the 505th anniversary of the Diet of Worms, which is definitely not what you think it is but also involved a Pope named Leo, the 45th anniversary of the very first dance held in Elmore City, Oklahoma — the town that Footloose was based on — and the birthdays of Hayley Mills, the original Parent Trap star and sister to the lady who played Tabitha on Passions; James Woods, a famously terrible person who was unfortunately in a lot of very good movies; Rick Moranis, who is obviously wonderful; Susan Faludi, the feminist writer whose most well-known work, Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women, is far more evergreen than we’d like; Melissa Joan Hart of Clarissa Explains it All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and this one murdery cheerleader Lifetime movie I watched a few months ago; and probably a lot of other people as well.
Because I’m just getting back from the Lyric and it is World Circus Day, your first present is a version of Vesti La Giubba from Pagliacci (it’s the one you know) performed by Franco Corelli, the prince of tenors.
I also bring you irrefutable evidence of my long-running theory that the family in Family Circus is a family of serial killers:
And one of the worst live action Disney properties ever, Dumbo’s Circus.
I’d say it haunts my nightmares but there’s just not enough room in there, given the horrors of The House at Pooh Corner.
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Talk amongst yourselves!
Today is April 18, 2026 (Saturday)
🪅 Adult Autism Awareness Day
🪅 International Day for Monuments and Sites
🪅 International Jugglers Day
🪅 Lineman Appreciation Day
🪅 National Animal Cracker Day
🪅 National Exercise Day
🪅 National Newspaper Columnists Day
🪅 National Piñata Day
🪅 National Velociraptor Awareness Day
🪅 Pet Owners Independence Day
🪅 Record Store Day
🪅 World Amateur Radio Day
🪅 First Day of Cleaning for a Reason Week
🪅 First Day of Fibroid Awareness Week
🪅 First Day of Global Campaign for Education Action Week
🪅 First Day of Health Information Professionals Week
🌒 On this day the Moon will be in a Waxing Crescent Phase. Best seen in the west after the sun dips below the horizon at sunset. This is the first Phase after the New Moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon's surface.
Today in History: Beirut Embassy Bombing (1983), War Correspondent Ernie Pyle Killed (1945), First US Bombing of the Japanese Mainland (1942), Superman Hits Newstands (1938), Yankee Stadium Opens (1923), San Francisco Earthquake (1906), The End of the World (Millerites, 1844), Paul Revere's Famous Ride (1775), Tiananmen Square Protests Begin (1989), First Major-League Umpire to Wear Glasses (1956), First US Launderette Opens (1934), First Crossword Puzzle Book Published (1924), First Printing Telegraph Patented (1846)
Today's birthdays: Rick Moranis, Alia Shawkat, America Ferrera, Melissa Joan Hart, Edgar Wright, Eli Roth, David Tennant, Conan O’Brien, Jeff Dunham, Eric Roberts, Melody Thomas Scott, Kenny Ortega, Dorothy Lyman, Hayley Mills, F.W. Rueckheim (Created Cracker Jack), Barbara Hale, Al Hodge, Dewey "Pigmeat" Markham, Clarence Darrow (Defended John Scopes in Monkey Trial)
Today's deaths: Albert Einstein, Sir John Ambrose Fleming (Inventor of the Vacuum Tube), Ernie Pyle, Major Walter Clopton Wingfield (Inventor of Lawn Tennis), Dick Clark, Tommy Hitchcock, Jr., Justus von Liebig, John Graunt (Founder of the Science of Demographics)
This is NOT the clown car we asked for!!!!