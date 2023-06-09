If you missed the news last night, oh boy:

It's like the Johnstown Flood, but in Ukraine. (AP)

That means it's time to listen to my favorite song 40 times in a row again.

Mother Country www.youtube.com

Paxton crony arrested heart eyes emoji! — Texas Tribune

Reagan Interior Secretary James Watt died. Oh ... no. (WYO File)

RIP Cracker Barrel:

“We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen. A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob.” — Texas Family Project (@Texas Family Project) 1686251239

Tell me more about this "28th Amendment" to yeet guns into the sun, Gavin Newsom, you handsome man. (Politico)

Say, are there other racially gerrymandered southern districts that SCOTUS all of a sudden thinks are bad? Sure are! (Vox)

Which means: House a fuckin toss-up. — Cook Political Report

Did Kevin McCarthy fuck over the rightwing case against Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program? Yeah, of course he did, but SCOTUS is not bound by what it's said in the past, so it's academic. (Slate)

A week ago, but no, our leftmost congressfolks aren't mirror-image-of-the-Right extremists; they're

different shades of social democrats; they espouse policies that are fairly mainstream across western democracies. They advocate for the rights of marginalized people and are pro-union, pro-choice and concerned about climate change. They want to expand the social safety net, favor progressive taxation and want to raise the minimum wage.

Their "both sides" on the Right are fuckin white supremacist freaks. — Talking Points Memo

Republicans having bad week again, that's a real shame. (Simon Rosenberg)

Scuse Trump while he whips this out. : ( — Joe.My.God

Guess Thomas and Alito needed more time to lie, Supreme Court financial disclosures edition. — NPR

The woman who's got NO TIME TO LOSE trying to get the devil to frack for geothermal instead of erl. (Goddammit, also crying.) An absolute must-read. (Wired)

Monika Bauerlein makes fun of the assholes and grifters trying to suck all the money out of news, and correctly calls for news (like Mother Jones, and ... US : D ) that's reader-supported. (Mother Jones)

Lobbyists doing their thing, lobbying against Joe's proposed ban on junk fees. — Accountable US

Mazel tov Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless! (People)

That's a lot of steps for these grilled artichokes with miso and ponzu, but I'll (make my son) do them! (Ocean Mist)

