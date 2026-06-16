Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

A baby bongo! More about your hed gif critter here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/bingo-bango-baby-bongo

And here’s today’s meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c8bd7789-f6ca-4a1b-b807-16d5c108a49a?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5hEdited

Just sent off a message to my congressperson asking if she could possibly create a program with emergency assistance for people who lose their food because of an extended power outage. I am doing fine but there are families with kids, seniors, disabled, etc. that this will hit really hard.

Worth a shot!

Latest update says power not back to 10pm tonight.

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