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Wow, look at his mouth. No really. Look at his mouth.

So that’s Trump’s mouth. And also his inability to shake hands with the French president.

The verdict is in: President Trump Lost This War. That’s the New York Times editorial board, on Trump’s war he pathetically started and lost against Iran. [New York Times]

More: Andrew Perez and Asawin Suebsaeng explain why “The New Iran Peace Deal Is a Humiliation for Trump and Netanyahu.” [Zeteo]

Meanwhile, Trump is screaming to IMPEACH SENATOR JACK REED for making fun of his shitty loser Iran deal that isn’t a deal and definitely isn’t as big as Obama’s Iran deal, because Trump is a senile old bitch who doesn’t understand that you cannot impeach senators. [JoeMyGod]

Even Dana White is pissed off that that pig UFC fighter calling Michelle Obama a man at Trump’s birthday party. Will that pig UFC fighter actually face any repercussions, though? Or is Dana White saying what he feels like he’s supposed to say? [HuffPost]

Speaking of Trump’s gaudy trashy wrestlemania birthday party, Americans really hate his gaudy trashy monuments to and parties for himself, or as this article puts it, his “authoritarian cringe.” One poll says only 28 percent approved of his bouncy house UFC birthday party. Another one had it at only 16 percent. [HuffPost / The Hill]

Know how Donald Trump is always saying America was dying before he was president, and now it’s hot? Does he mean like how the number of people who say they’re proud to be American is lower than ever, and has literally taken a nosedive under his presidency? Just curious exactly what he means. [NBC Philadelphia]

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Russia decided to bomb a beautiful, historic monastery in Kyiv, a UNESCO World Heritage site, because Putin, like Trump, only exists to destroy whatever he claims to be protecting or liberating. [Washington Post]

Here is a MAGA pastor who is just pretty sure all-powerful God almighty is really concerned with the architecture of the Obama presidential library. It’s always stunning what a limp-dicked, powerless God these losers worship. It’s like they’re looking in the mirror. [JoeMyGod]

Read the story of a Muslim man who tried to go to the Texas GOP convention to see if the party he thought he was a part of really would reject him. Spoiler. [Texas Tribune]

Trump’s clownfucking DOJ is apparently investigating Gavin Newsom and his wife now. [New York Times]

It’s useful to remind ourselves occasionally that the Trump DOJ has the credibility and moral integrity of the Kremlin and should be considered as such. Treat any indictment or investigation — especially of anyone that could be considered political opposition — with that level of skepticism. Here’s another thread that’s an example of that:

Know how to make a perfect sunny-side-up egg? Bet you don’t. Bet you put it in the microwave and then stand there looking confused. [The Kitchn]

OK, go eat your eggs, goodbye!

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