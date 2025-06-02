Fox family! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador

Ukraine launched a stealth drone attack inside Russia that blew up 40 planes, and the White House was not told about it. Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to have peace talks today in Istanbul, will be spicy! (The Hill)

Peter Thiel’s Palantir has gotten a contract to build a database of every American, which will have access to all of the information the government has: tax filings, student debt, Social Security contributions, medical claims, bank account information, and immigration status. (New York Times)

More Pete Hegseth blabbing about some shit he shouldn’t have been talking about, he told the Shangri-la Dialogue defense forum that China was “credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific,” and China is mad. “Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region, and instead touted the cold war mentality for bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely called China a ‘threat’. The remarks were filled with provocations and intended to sow division. China deplores and firmly opposes them and has protested strongly to the US.” (The Guardian)

Yep, ALL CLEAN ON OPSEC! Somehow hackers were able to access MAGA den mom Susie Wiles’ personal phone, then send messages impersonating her. Right after the administration gutted cybersecurity too. (WSJ gift link)

UM. What. The. Hell!!

Just when you think he’s reached peak Out of His Gourd. Do all the clones have cancer? Why don’t the clones have more energy? Probably he would like to distract the Internet from the TACO memes, which reportedly piss him off. (CNN)

Because a certain president also struggles with reading, Tulsi Gabbard is reportedly considering making a video version of his daily brief “that’s made to look and feel like a Fox News broadcast.” (NBC)

Trump said he would consider pardoning Diddy. Oh. (Daily Beast)

ICE agents shoved their way into Jerry Nadler’s office in New York, accused him of “harboring rioters in the office” (there were no riots going on), and handcuffed one of his aides. Nadler: “The Trump administration is trying to intimidate members of Congress. They’re behaving like fascists.” (New York Times)

The FBI under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino is nightmare fuel: they’ve disbanded the Washington field office’s federal public corruption squad, gutted leadership and left positions vacant, fired agents with no explanation, subjected employees to polygraphs to “suss out gossip,” leaks and disloyalty, and demoted female agents or forced them to retire. (New York Times)

Uh, what? Iowa Republican Sen. Joni “Bread Bags” Ernst told constituents at a town hall worried about Medicare cuts, "We all are going to die." Then she made it WORSE, filming a sarcastic apology in a GRAVEYARD. “I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that yes, we are all going to perish from this Earth. So, I apologize, and I’m really really glad I didn’t have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well.” But but Democrat death panels!! (NPR)

Watch if you want.

Awful, a judge in San Diego dismissed Andry Hernández Romero’s asylum case this week, he is the gay makeup artist sent to El Salvador torture prison. (LGBTQ Nation)

Maksim Borisov, a gay Russian dissident in ICE prison, says he was threatened with rape by agents for refusing to self-deport. (Migrant Insider)

So many horror stories. Here’s a running list of the people who have been snatched up by the regime. (Disappeared.US)

A cop suspected a woman in Texas had an abortion, and used 83,000 license plate cameras to track her down. (EFF)

They mayor of Tulsa has announced a $105 million package of reparations for the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, and will release 45,000 pages of historical records related to it. (New York Times)

Culture corner: Did you know Flannery O’Connor was a painter too? Andalusia Farm, her former homestead in Milledgeville, Georgia, is exhibiting the full collection of her works for the first time. (ArtNet)

Did Elon Musk get a shiner in a “physical confrontation” with Scott Bessent? Some People are just asking questions! Musk insists it was Little X, and it was surely not from Musk face-planting after taking a grab bag of drugs. However whatever went down, his honeymoon with Trump is over. He went on CBS on Sunday to distance himself: “I'm stuck in a bind, where I don't want to speak up against the administration, but I also don't wanna take responsibility for everything this administration's doing.” (Daily Mail)

Now this will be stuck in our head all day:

Follow me on BlueSky so I can feel popular!

NORTHEAST WONKERS (or farther-out Wonkers who love to travel)! The Camp Plymouth State Park in Ludlow, Vermont, Wonkmeet will be SAT., JUNE 7, 2025! Suzie Greenburg will be hosting from 1-5 p.m., at the Wedding Grove picnic pavilion. Adult admission to the park is $5, and bring your own picnic “main” for your lunch. RSVP not necessary but helpful: MeetSomeWonks@gmail.com. Children and leashed dogs welcome!

Your friends probably need more Wonkette in their lives. Send them some love! Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate