Seth Rogen and Edward Norton delivering the ‘hottest Bunsen burner’ award at this year’s Breakthrough Prize ceremony, which is like the porn awards for scientists or something? Also that is not a real award, Wonkette is a Jokes Website!

We think we’re seeing a shift this week. We think there are signs — hopeful signs! — that the spell is breaking and the wool is coming back off of people’s eyes, and they’re remembering that Donald Trump is a pathetic, babbling, shitting, whining piece of urinal cake, just a ridiculous man, just a gigantic pile of grievances covered by ugly orange makeup, as opposed to a big scary evil genius dictator whose every wet fart they must obey.

It was about time!

Harvard is fighting back, and that’s having a chain reaction, as the Big Ten schools are coming together to create a mutual defense agreement, so that whichever one of them Captain ComplainyPoops comes after first, they’ll be ready. Columbia University is showing glimmers that suggest it might have remembered it has a spine. Here’s a thing about over 1,000 lawyers who have come together to form a pro bono legal network for fired federal workers.

Things are happening.

But it’s gonna take a minute or a million years for everybody to get the message to get in the car, bitches, we’re fighting Nazis, so it’s best to offer loving encouragement and correction where we can.

For instance, did you hear what Seth Rogen said right to Jeff Bezos's and Mark Zuckerberg’s ugly little fascist faces? Of course you didn’t, because the cowards responsible for deciding whether Rogen’s remarks would be included in the official stream of the event edited out the parts where he spoke truth right to their ugly little fascist faces.

Must have just been a mistake. Oopsie!

The New York Times tells the tale of how Rogen was a presenter at the 2025 “Breakthrough Prize” ceremony, which sounds like it’s kind of like the porn awards but for science. Biiiiiig science thingie, the “Oscars of Science,” the Times says. All the limp-weenused tech titans who look like they’re auditioning for the touring cast of Annie were there, by which we are solely referring to Zuckerberg and his joke of a hairstyle. And Jeff Bezos and Sergey Brin were there too!

And Rogen was a presenter, along with Edward Norton, but before they gave out an award to Dutch theoretical physicist Gerard ’t Hooft, Rogen looked out at the crowd and said:

“It’s amazing that others in this room underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science,” Mr. Rogen said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which was a media sponsor of the April 5 event. “It’s amazing how much good science you can destroy with $320 million and R.F.K. Jr. very fast.”

Ha ha ha! He just said that! Right to their little shit faces! That it’s amazing that these pube-caked shower drains of humanity just bought and inflicted on America this dumpy two-bit tyrant who has, along with his burping batshit HHS director — who thinks autistic people can’t hold jobs or write poetry or shit by themselves — completely destroyed American science in the space of a few weeks! (By the way, does anybody actually believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has never needed help shitting, holding jobs, or writing poetry by himself? That those things have never gone poorly for him and he’s needed the help of a policeman or a grownup? That he’s never scrunched up his crooked perma-scrunched face and said “Uh oh, I think I poetried my pants”? Fuck you.)

New York Times with the cowardly-ass punchline:

The edited version of Mr. Rogen’s remarks on YouTube skip the jokes and start with an explanation of Mr. ’t Hooft’s childhood and his contributions to science.

Wow, somebody else who still hasn’t read their rules for fighting tyranny STEP ONE DON’T OBEY IN ADVANCE, YOU FUCKING DICKS.

The Breakthrough Prize tried to act like oh, it was just a time constraint thing, you know how people are when the porn awards for science broadcast on YouTube takes 15 seconds longer than usual, yadda yadda:

“This year’s ceremony lasted longer than the prior few years, and several edits were made in order to meet the originally planned run time,” the statement said. It was unclear whether anything else was trimmed from the video.

Well if the runtime is so important, maybe next time let’s edit out a different part, instead of the one thing that happened at the porn awards for science that are of any interest to a layman, especially a layman in a time when we’re trying to save America from Nazis, which is something the porn awards for science should probably care about.

We’re not saying cut out the part where they present the award for Biggest Beaker or anything, don’t get us wrong.

Courage, people, courage. It’s fucking contagious!

You know, just like all the easily preventable diseases all the babies are going to die from now that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being allowed to burp all over the Department of Health and Human Services. Many of those are highly contagious too.

We feel like the science porn awards people should care about things like that.

Just saying.

