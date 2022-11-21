There are a lot of reasons Donald Trump won the Republican primary in 2016, and one of them was the enthusiastic support of then-Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos. His misogynistic screeds about how birth control makes women ugly and ability to explain Gamergate to elderly Republicans who had never played a video game in their lives allowed him to function as a bridge between the "anti-SJW" internet trolls and conspiracy-minded Boomers — the very coalition that helped propel Trump to victory.

But Yiannopoulos has changed in recent years. In addition to losing his career and his ability to influence anyone after publicly defending pedophilia,becoming a so-called "ex-gay" and a practicing Catholic andshilling Virgin Mary statues on some kind of Bizarro Home Shopping Network ripoff, he has also turned on Trump.

And now, he is helping Ye run for president.

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, announced in a video published Sunday by celebrity gossip site X17online that he will be running for president again in 2024. Ye also introduced Yiannopoulos, who was with him at the time, as someone working on the campaign.

www.youtube.com

Ye, who was recently kicked off of Twitter for his anti-Semitic ramblings, and entered into an agreement to buy Parler as a result, had his Twitter account reinstated on Monday. He has since made it quite clear that he has no intention of backing off on the anti-Semitism by cheekily tweeting "Shalom : )."



He was also seen this weekend palling around with none other than noted White Nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes recently went viral for openly announcing his desire for a right-wing dictatorship in which "we force people to believe what we believe," after Republicans failed to make their red wave happen in the midterms. Maybe Ye was courting his influence and sage advice ahead of the campaign.

It's hard to know how that is going to work out, what with Fuentes's intense hatred of Black people and all, but usually these dopes will take whatever support they can get.

Fuentes also said recently that he was "reevaluating his support" for Trump in light of not liking his announcement speech.

“Trump's 2024 campaign is not off to a great start as MAGA cultist/white nationalist Nick Fuentes declared his announcement speech to be "one of the worst things I've ever seen in my entire life": "This was awful. It's hard to imagine how it could have been worse."” — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1668612312

Yiannopoulos was also upset by Trump's announcement speech, due to its distinct lack of heads on pikes.

"Trump supporters want HEADS ON PIKES AND THE ENEMY’S LOVED ONES WEEPING OVER THEIR BATTERED CORPSES," he wrote on Telegram. "We are not remotely interested in the guy we saw last night. He can choke. And, if he doesn’t change, he will."

But this disillusionment has been going on for a while.

In the wake of Trump's 2020 election loss, Yiannopoulos turned on his former "Daddy" for failing to appoint people to the Supreme Court who would just let him be president forever.

“BURN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TO THE F**KING GROUND,” he wrote. “Trump’s SCOTUS appointments were pointless. We defended a selfish clown for nothing.”



He continued, “I lost everything helping to put Trump in office. My life and career were completely destroyed. Was it worth it? No. I feel utterly betrayed. I will have vengeance.”



Yiannopoulos kept ranting, saying, “I am dedicating the rest of my life to the destruction of the Republican Party.” He even called for a new civil war, crying, “There are only two options now. Secession or war. Secession is preferable. The South must rise again.”

Is that something Ye is into now? The South rising again? Who knows! It's hard to put anything past him at this point, given how much he loves Hitler now.

Fuentes and Yiannopoulos are not the only Trumpists leaving the fold. Rolling Stone reported last week that many of the far-right trolls who helped propel Trump to victory are also no longer especially thrilled with him, and some are actually rooting for him to fail. Will they go over to Ye? Who knows? There is certainly a lot of support for his nonsense over on Patriots.Win, the new home of the TheDonald subreddit, at least for all of his anti-Semitic crap. It's about the same over on 4chan's /pol/, where many of the formerly Trump-supporting trolls say they would be willing to put their hatred of Black people aside to vote for him, again because of all the anti-Semitism.

So that's what we're dealing with here.

Will these grotesque human beings help Ye the way they helped Trump? I'm gonna guess no. But hey! At least he's making new friends.

