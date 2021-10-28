The Food and Drug Administration is close to approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages five to 11 years old. I have a son somewhere in the middle there, so this is great news. Yes, it's emergency use authorization, but that doesn't mean it's an “experimental jab."

NPR reports:

The FDA panel accepted Pfizer's data indicating the vaccine is safe and 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in this age group.

Dr. William Gruber, senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development at Pfizer, said the vaccine “effectively neutralized the delta variant" in young kids. Awesome! Go, science. Unfortunately, we can't celebrate just yet because too many deranged people are pitching a fit about vaccines and masks.

I live in Portland, Oregon, but we're not immune to this insanity. There was a Portland Public School Board meeting this week to discuss a vaccine mandate for students (you know, like the ones that currently exist for other contagious diseases). Currently, children aged 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Almost 150 parents and students came to the meeting, including numerous anti-vaxxers who showed their asses (and unmasked faces).

I suppose I shouldn't call them “anti-vaxxers," per se. They just don't support vaccine mandates , which I repeat are no different from the ones for polio, chicken pox, measles, diphtheria, mumps, and hepatitis. If you turned over your kids' arms for those vaccines, then you don't have a problem with mandates. Your issue is that Fox News has fried up your brain.

From KOIN:

"I'm not anti-vaccine, I'm anti-mandate and I think that needs to be very clear," Jamee Franklin, a mother of a PPS student, said.

This isn't clear at all. If you're not anti-vax, you would've gotten yourself and your kids (if eligible) vaccinated. It's the best way to keep yourself and your community safe. The mandates are somewhat moot if you're already vaccinated, so the only reason parents would make a fuss is because they plan to send their disease-vector children to school.

Sonja Feintech organized the anti-mandate turnout. She had some nonsense to share about “freedom of choice."

In Oregon we have exemptions. We have philosophical, religious, medical exemptions. That should be the end of it. There's no reason why a school board should be mandating anything.

OK, this genius acknowledges that vaccine mandates already exist and that there are legitimate exceptions. It's unclear what she's complaining about. She said she's pulled her children out of school because of her concerns, which she is in fact free to choose. As a Portland public schools parent, I say good riddance.

It wasn't long before angry, unmasked people started shouting at school board members. One man declared, “I won't sit down!" He was unmasked, which violates Oregon's masking requirement for indoor public spaces. He called the school board members “cowards," presumably because they obey the law.

The meeting was eventually moved online because too many attendees refused to wear masks. These fools insist on their constitutional “right" to endanger the lives of others.

According to the Oregonian, some of the protesters don't even go here but traveled from other parts of Oregon and Washington state.

School board meetings devolving into an edition of "The Jerry Springer Show" is a nationwide problem, which Republicans have enabled and promoted. During Attorney General Merrick Garland's testimony Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ted Cruz literally defended parents who flash the Nazi salute at school board members. I apologize for making you look at what we charitably call Cruz's face.

Ted Cruz defends Nazi salutes at school board meetings https: //t.co/9FJHJ97rFE — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1635356657.0

Republicans like Cruz and Tom Cotton are smearing Garland as the next Joe McCarthy (yes, irony escapes them) because he is trying to protect school board members, most of whom are also parents themselves. People who flash Nazi salutes in public aren't indicating their appreciation for Germany's rich history of compelling philosophical debate. It's a literal call to violence. Yes, I know it's protected speech, but the Department of Justice should still remain vigilant. Someone is going to die.

Cruz has paid no political or legal price for his part in instigating the January 6 insurrection, so it's not a surprise that he fans the flames of a fire that's burning across the nation.



[ KPTV Oregon ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able!

Want to just donate once?