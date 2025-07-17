Wonkette

ziggywiggy
1h

Punk rock story time. 1985. I was at the Ritz, a NYC club/concert space where I saw many amazing punk bands perform. I was with my girlfriend, I was rocking a mohawk, leather jacket, combat boots and spiked bracelet. A dude fresh out of New Jersey was at the bar, drunk and he really wanted my attention. I said leave me alone. He did not, he got too close and flicked beer in my face. Wrong move. I grabbed him by the neck, pushed him against the bar and punched him in the chin three times. My friends pulled me away. The guy felt he needed to apologize and explained it was his 21st birthday. He bought all of us beer and he didn't get punched anymore.

Now that I look back on it, it is probably that guy's favorite story to tell. How a punk rock chick with a mohawk kicked his ass on his 21st birthday.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-136247312?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

jaspersdad
1h

The recommended diet for a 79-year-old with CVI Stage 3 is Big Macs. Lots and lots of Big Macs.

