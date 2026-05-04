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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

From Jessica Valenti's Abortion Every Day, written before the 5th Circuit's ruling was stayed:

The Biggest Attack on Abortion Since the End of Roe

A federal court wants to end mifepristone by mail—it's not happening

"conservatives hope it will end the shipping of abortion pills nationwide.

Let me be clear: that is not going to happen. Patients will continue to seek out abortion pills, and providers will continue to ship them. Nothing in this ruling criminalizes patients who use abortion medication, and women can still legally obtain abortion pills by mail—either by using a misoprostol-only regimen or connecting with a provider who will ship both medications.

That’s right: while conservatives want Americans to believe they can no longer get mifepristone by mail, multiple legal experts tell Abortion, Every Day that’s just not the case. Some providers plan to keep shipping mifepristone while the litigation plays out—relying on shield state protections that Democratic governors have put in place.

“We anticipated this moment and have worked hard with our allies at the state level to create the legal landscape and legislation to empower states to protect access to abortion nationwide,” says Julie F. Kay, founder Reproductive Futures.

To put it plainly: We are not going back."

tl;dr: bring it, MAGA bitches!

https://jessica.substack.com/p/the-biggest-attack-on-abortion-since

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Lionel “8647” Hutz's avatar
Lionel “8647” Hutz
3h

So, according to MAGA, hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein, wanting to go to wild parties on his island, etc., like the proven rapist Trump and Elon isn't worth a criminal investigation.

But getting a perfectly safe pill through the mail must be prosecuted at the same level as a person who threw a sandwich at a fully combat armored goon going after the local house cleaner.

Some people's priorities are really silly.

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