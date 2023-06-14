This was the chyron at the end of the 8 p.m. hour on Fox News: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks At The White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested.”

“An actual banner that just aired on Fox. This is not a legitimate news organization that should have privileged press credentials.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen) 1686707278

President Joe Biden — the wannabe dictator in Fox’s fevered imagination — will still provide press access to this corrupt propaganda outlet rather than making them all disappear into some gulag or just auditing them into financial oblivion. Fox News recently settled a defamation law suit for $787.5 million, but the president’s the ultimate public figure so is a cheap target for their smears. Of course, you can’t put a price on lying to millions of Americans and fanning the flames of hatred.

Brian Kilmeade spent most of the family hour complaining about Hillary Clinton’s email terrorism. She “destroyed her devices with hammers,” blared the chyron. Republicans really have an issue with hand tools. Maybe they’d get off Clinton’s back if she’d kept her devices safely secured in her bathroom or even flushed them down the toilet.

Supposed “normal” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted Monday, “Hillary Clinton used a hammer to destroy evidence of a private e-mail server and classified information on that server and was never indicted.

"The same standard should apply to everyone, including Donald Trump.”

When called out, Mace snottily noted that a hammer was so “used to destroy government devices” and Clinton’s “server was wiped out with a program called BleachBit.” This is a subtly sinister form of propaganda — repeat a banal statement in such a way as to suggest some nefarious coverup, even if there’s no evidence supporting it. Clinton’s Schrödinger server was both insecure and compromised national security, yet normal efforts to wipe the server clean is tantamount to the missing minutes on the Watergate tapes.

Mace, like Rep. Byron Donalds, has willingly surrendered her dignity to MAGA so she’s fine with equating Clinton’s routine server maintenance with Donald Trump’s wacky sitcom-style storage of classified documents that he shouldn’t have possessed in the first place.

But Republicans’ twisted Joni Mitchell “Both Sides Now” obsession feeds their electorate’s persecution complex. The same people who claim that critical race theory teaches Black people to embrace victimhood refuse to accept any accountability for their own actions, especially those of their mad MAGA king.

Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Marco Rubio somehow linked the existence of trans people to the overall societal decline that comes when you indict rich white assholes who steal classified documents. He suggested that the next Republican president will be under "tremendous pressure" to indict Joe Biden and his entire family in retaliation for Trump's indictments, as if Republican politicians are just a bunch of gangsters, when we all know they aren't as honorable or amusing.



“Here, Sen. @marcorubio refers to President Biden's "crackhead son." What a shitty person. What a sack of skin-filled garbage. Shame on @marcorubio for being such a callous asshole.” — Dan Desai Martin (@Dan Desai Martin) 1686683930

He also referred to Hunter Biden as the president’s “crackhead son.” In my world, senator, such public displays of cruelty are more emblematic of a culture in decline than topless trans women.



Biden hasn’t committed any actual crimes outside of the rusted-out hamster wheel that functions as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s brain. And Republicans have spent the past 30 years pursuing every possible charge against the Clintons. But Rubio’s remarks are meant to play on our own fears: What if Republicans get even worse than they are now? Well, they always will, so we can stop being afraid.

Oh, Trump himself did speak last night, but I don’t see any point in providing another platform for his unhinged lies. CNN’s Jake Tapper told Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that his network wasn’t going to air Trump’s speech live because “he says a lot of things that aren’t true and sometimes potentially dangerous.” (Of course, CNN already let Trump broadcast dangerous lies on his own town hall a few weeks ago. Points for learning!)

“Jake Tapper telling AOC that Trump is too much of a liar to run video of what he says. If CNN (and MSNBC) stop running Trump video, that's a lot of free publicity gone. https: //t.co/FSGONznk9v” — Victoria Brownworth (@Victoria Brownworth) 1686712196

Tapper had also declined earlier to give oxygen to Trump’s attempt at turning his arraignment into an unlikely (well, not for him, we guess) campaign event. “That is enough of that,” he told the control room. “We’ve seen it already."

Yes, we have, and we should prepare ourselves for a relentless onslaught of outright lies and provocations. Republicans have anchored themselves to Trump and as they sink into bottomless moral depths, they want to pull us in with them.

