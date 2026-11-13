Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Parakeets, birds of mystery and Friday the 13th shenanigans. More about yer hed gif here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/parakeet-seance

Also, your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/bcc672a4-e64d-4b3e-907b-0628c4d28b10?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
4h

Wish me luck, Wonks! I'm moving to a deeeeelux apartment in the sky. Sort of. I'm exhausted.

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