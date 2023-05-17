There was a hell of a lot of news just yesterday about the ongoing effort to make sure women, children, and some men too don't get any silly ideas about having bodily autonomy, so let's dig right in, with the reminder that the GOP's drive to ban abortion everywhere is hugely unpopular with everyone except the hardcore anti-abortion folks who now dominate the Gruesome Orc Party.

North Carolina: GOP Lege Overrides Veto, Passes 12-Week Ban

The Republican supermajority in both houses of the North Carolina Legislature voted Tuesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's recent veto, passing a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The veto override wouldn't have been possible in the state House without the party switch by state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who suddenly announced in April that she had decided to become a Republican. That move cemented a two-thirds GOP majority in the House, and now we're sure Cotham is very happy with her 30 pieces of flair from GOP donors. Back in ancient times — i.e., January of this year — Cotham cosponsored a bill that would have codified abortion rights into state law, but honestly, who remembers January any more? We have a feeling that voters may remember Cotham's switcheroo in 2024.

Yesterday's vote means that there are now no states south of Virginia and east of New Mexico where abortion remains legal and relatively easy to obtain. Even inside the 12-week limit, abortions in North Carolina will require a 72-hour waiting period between an initial visit and the actual provision of abortion services, even for medical abortions using mifepristone, if it remains legal. Doctors must be present when patients take the pill as well. [ Politico ]

National: Appeals Court Hears Abortion Pill Ban Today

The federal appeals court in New Orleans is hearing oral arguments today in the unspeakably shoddy lawsuit to reverse the FDA's 2000 approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. The lawsuit, custom made for Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas, should have been laughed out of court from the start because the plaintiffs have no plausible standing in the case, and because the alleged "scientific" evidence that the FDA wrongly approved the drug is crap, but then, that's the Trump judiciary we have. The case is being heard in the notoriously rightwing Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by a three-judge panel consisting of two Trump appointees and a GW Bush appointee, all of whom have histories of supporting abortion restrictions. One of the judges, Trump appointee James Ho, called abortion a "moral tragedy" in a 2018 opinion, and you just ignore the research showing that 99 percent of women who've had abortions continue to believe it was the right choice even several years later. They've all been brainwashed to rationalize their decision, you see.

In addition to the bullshit Texas case, the appeals court will also hear the case from Washington state that ruled the FDA can't reverse its approval of mifepristone. That case has been combined with the one from Texas. In April, the Supreme Court issued a stay on enforcement of Kacsmaryk's ruling, meaning that mifepristone will remain available at least until the Fifth Circuit rules in the case at some point following today's arguments. Whatever the outcome, get ready for the entire shitshow of legal uncertainty to start all over again until the case eventually gets to the Supreme Court. [ NBC News / AP ]

Montana: Greg Gianforte Signs Abortion Restrictions Days After State Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Rights

In Montana Tuesday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte body-slammed reproductive freedom by signing four anti-abortion bills , which included a 12-week ban on all dilation and evacuation abortions after 15 weeks. Other restrictions signed by Gianforte will add new regulations on clinics and restrict Medicaid coverage for abortions.

As the Montana Free Press reports, Gianforte's approval of the abortion restrictions came just days after the Montana Supreme Court

upheld a nearly 25-year-old legal precedent allowing abortion access under the state Constitution’s right to privacy. That case, Weems v. State , found that advanced practice nurse practitioners with proper training can provide abortions in Montana and reaffirmed that women have a fundamental right “to seek abortion care from a qualified health care provider of her choosing, absent a clear demonstration of a medically acknowledged, bona fide health risk.”

But then, what does the state supreme court know about state law anyway? Gianforte issued a statement saying he was "proud to round out our legislative session with another suite of pro-life, pro-family bills that protect the lives of unborn babies in Montana," and if your family includes anyone who thinks they need an abortion, then clearly it's not a real family.

The legislation is likely to face a legal challenge, what with the earlier state supreme court ruling. Also, as the Montana Free Press notes, the legislation

bars “dismemberment abortion,” a nonmedical term that the legislation defines in part as “the use or prescription of any instrument, medicine, drug, or other substance or device” to intentionally terminate pregnancies and the “insertion of grasping instruments” to remove a fetus.

The law includes exceptions for the treatment of ectopic pregnancies, and for "medical emergencies," which of course can be a dicey determination that leads to delays of any treatment until a patient is close to death. Planned Parenthood of Montana immediately filed a motion in state court Tuesday to prevent the new law from being enforced. [ Montana Free Press ]

Nebraska: GOP Breaks Filibuster Of Anti-Trans Bill By Adding Abortion Ban, Because Why Not Oppress Everyone?

Finally, the GOP's two most repulsive movements to restrict human freedom merged in Nebraska yesterday, as Republicans in the state's unicameral Legislature sought to use a ban on abortion to break the three-month filibuster against the Republicans' attempts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Democratic state Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt (who has a trans son, aged 12) have been absolute BOSSES in their ongoing efforts to kill the anti-trans bill, refusing to allow any legislation at all to move forward until Republicans dropped it. And it worked for months, until yesterday.

Independent reporter Erin Reed reports that in the latest attempt to move the anti-trans bill, LB 574, Republican state Sen. Ben Hansen amended the bill with a ban on abortions after 12 weeks. (Really 10 weeks, since pregnancy by statute "begins" with the the patient's last missed period.) In addition, his amendment hands all authority on rules related to healthcare for trans youth to the state's Chief Medical Officer, who of course was appointed by the Republican Gov. Jim Pillen. Says Reed,

While some may label this as a compromise, it feels like a more radical turn. It underlines the unsettling truth that the battles over gender-affirming care and abortion rights are not separate, but rather two faces of the same coin, driven by the same factions, using the same justifications to limit access to vital care.

The amendment technically drops the part of LB 574 that forbids puberty blockers and hormone therapy, instead only banning gender-affirming surgical procedures for anyone under the age of 19. That seems like a compromise, since the vast majority of trans people don't seek surgery until after they're adults anyway.

Oh, but then there's the catch: By transferring all authority to set rules on gender affirming care to the state's Chief Medical Officer, the amendment simply shifts the banning of puberty blockers and hormone treatment from the Lege to that appointed bureaucrat, Dr. Timothy Tesmer, who will almost certainly eliminate the treatments — and would also be free to add other restrictions that weren't in the original version of LB 574. Sneaky, huh?

The amended bill moved forward last night in a procedural vote that broke the filibuster by a single vote.

Sen. Cavanaugh this morning gave a powerful speech evoking the words of Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, condemning the dishonest tactics used by Republicans in forcing an end to the filibuster by combining two Republican obsessions, punishing women for having sex, and punishing trans people for existing:

“Senator Cavanaugh channeling Rep. Zephyr today in today's hearing after Republicans cheated to pass a 10 week abortion ban and gender affirming care, to pass it through and break a filibuster. "You WILL have blood on your hands if you vote for this! You'll have buckets."” — Erin Reed (@Erin Reed) 1684290807

"You literally have to cheat at every moment of this debate. In every possible way, you are cheating. [...]



"Women will die. Children are dying. It is your fault. It is your fault! And you are allowing it to happen. You DO literally have blood on your hands, and if you vote for this you will have buckets and buckets of blood on your hands."

After a final round of debate today, the combined measure is likely to pass — and then the fight to protect trans young people's lives will shift to the courts. Sen. Hunt noted minutes ago on Twitter that she's already getting death threats, but she's not afraid. The more the bastards attack people's rights to be themselves and to have autonomy over their own bodies, the more they will lose. She also eloquently pointed out that the Nebraska case makes clear once and for all that these are not separate issues (and for that matter, neither are the attacks on schools and libraries).

“Trans rights are directly tied to the greater fight for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy - we are all in this fight together, no one is siloed away from being impacted by the rollback of our collective rights. What's happening in Nebraska is proof.” — Senator Megan Hunt (@Senator Megan Hunt) 1684335866

"Trans rights are directly tied to the greater fight for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy - we are all in this fight together, no one is siloed away from being impacted by the rollback of our collective rights.



"What's happening in Nebraska is proof."

Americans are not going to stand for this, and we all need to come together to protect our rights. Get ready for a long fight, and organize, organize, organize. We'll close with a prayer from Rev. Molly Ivins , from her final column. She was talking about the Iraq War and George W. Bush, but it applies here, today, just as well; just substitute "women and trans kids" for "troops" and it's right on target:

We are the people who run this country. We are the deciders. And every single day, every single one of us needs to step outside and take some action to help stop this war. Raise hell. Think of something to make the ridiculous look ridiculous. Make our troops know we're for them. [...] We need people in the streets, banging pots and pans and demanding, "Stop it, now!"

Amen.

[ Erin in the Morning / Omaha World-Herald / Photo: Ted Eytan, Creative Commons License 2.0 ]



