Trump-endorsed Republican candidate in Michigan advises people to bring guns to their polling places. This is very bad. (Detroit News)

How screwed is public education right now? (Washington Post)

Can the evils of slavery be quantified? (New York Times)

Lisa Cook, President Biden’s federal reserve nominee, is the predictable subject of a racist smear campaign. (Huffpost)

Zoom fatigue is real, especially when you have to look at your own stupid face. (The Hustle)

It shouldn't have have been that difficult for Susan Collins to say she wouldn’t support the insurrectionist in chief. (Twitter)

Miller: If someone asks you would you support someone who tried to end our democracy for President in 2024, you say no. That was an easy question for her to answerpic.twitter.com/POdh9dlu8r — Acyn (@Acyn) 1643664205

It looks like Republicans might’ve cynically exploited concerns about critical race theory for their own personal, political gain. It’s a shock, I know. (The Nation)

Why some cops enjoy anonymity after shooting civilians. (Vice)

Inside the white Christian supremacist war on abortion and everything that’s not them. (Mississippi Free Press)

Jessie Daniels on the Senate’s most useless Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema, and her white lady curtsey. (Dame)

So, there’s this guy who lives in an decommissioned 727-284 plane. He’s from Oregon, of course. (The Daily Beast)

Some touching thoughts from “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider. (Jeopardy)

If you’re ready to sit in a bar again and casually nurse a drink in a comfy chair, here are some nifty options in Seattle. (Eater)

The great Howard Hesseman passed away Saturday at 81. (Rolling Stone)

youtu.be

