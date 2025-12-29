It has been quite a year.

We all knew it would be terrible since it began with Donald Trump’s return to the White House, but whatever we thought it would be, it was worse.

Let’s look at the final Sunday shows of 2025!

Mike Turner

Mike Turner, Ohio Republican Congressman and member of the House Armed Services Committee, appeared on ABC’s This Week.

Host Jonathan Karl asked Turner about the then-upcoming Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Trump meeting that would happen later Sunday. Turner gave his honest assessment initially:

TURNER: Well, you know, you showed the images of Putin continuing to remind us that this is a war of aggression. As Putin, you know, mercilessly pounds Kyiv and civilian homes. […] He’s reminding us that we can’t be for this. You know, America, when they -- we -- when we, you know, address the issue of whose side we’re on, you can’t be America first and be pro-Russia. […] [T]hey are mercilessly killing, you know, Ukrainians and trying to take Ukrainian land. So, the president has rightly said, you know, we need to end this war.

Seemed like a sincere and honest assessment from Turner, until that last part where he praised Trump’s efforts to “end” the war. Karl, sensing the half-truth, asked Turner a pointed question, one that Turner couldn’t answer honestly without angering his MAGA party. So he tried to keep a shred of dignity while genuflecting for Trump.

KARL: Which side is Trump on? TURNER: I -- you know, clearly, you know, Trump is on the side of peace.

Yeah, as in a “peaceful surrender” from the Ukrainian. (As Trump would later confirm.)

Karl asked Turner another direct question that he stumbled through answering.

KARL: But can I just ask you? Is he -- Trump has repeatedly said that Ukraine never should have started this war or words to that effect. I mean, Ukraine didn’t start this war. TURNER: Well -- KARL: They were invaded. TURNER: Clearly. KARL: So, how does that affect his effort to try to broker a peace deal? TURNER: Clearly, a war of aggression is started by Russia, and it has been started by Russia. […] And I think that -- that in -- that Trump’s sense of wanting peace is incredibly important, and I think it’s a noble goal.

As you may recall, Mike Johnson removed Turner as House Intel Chair per Trump’s orders earlier this year, likely because Turner is honest about the threat of Russia, calls out Russian propaganda where he sees is, and just is generally unwilling to be Putin’s bitch. Sadly, he sounds like he’s having a hard time mustering up the energy to defend any of what he knows to be true.

Republican Stupids On Fox News

How stupid do you have to be to remain in Donald Trump’s GOP? Here are some examples.

Here’s HUD Secretary Scott Turner praising the idea of permanent serfdom 50-year mortgages.

Turner also blamed immigrants, who are somehow so poor they are milking our entitlement programs BUT simultaneously also very rich, for causing the affordability crisis in the housing market. Call them Schrodinger’s Immigrants.

Doubling down on stupid and racist, we have Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson.

Then there was former Georgia Republican senator and current administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Kelly Loefler praising Trump’s tariffs in the most batshit way imaginable.

Two things:

“I’m so excited to pay more taxes” has been said by absolutely NO small business ever. We’re old enough to remember when the GOP hated taxes. Somewhere, Grover Nordquist is sobbing in his government-drowning bathtub.

Let’s end on the only positive note to be found this week.

Nancy Pelosi

As the former speaker of the House prepares for her final year in Congress, Nancy Pelosi spoke about her career and the future of the House Democratic Party.

She gave an honest assessment of where Republicans are today and a clear goal for the midterms.

PELOSI: The Republicans in the Congress have abolished the Congress. They just do what the president insists that they do. That will be over and -- KARL: So, that ends as soon as you have a Democratic speaker. PELOSI: That ends as soon as we have the gavel.

And she made a confident prediction for who would be holding that gavel:

PELOSI: Hakeem Jeffries is ready, he’s eloquent, he’s respected by the members, he is a unifier. KARL: You have no doubt it’ll be Hakeem Jeffries? PELOSI: None.

Have a week and a happy new year.

Share

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)

You can subscribe to Michael Mora’s Substack, The Diasporican Writer, for additional thoughts and topics!

Want To Donate Just Once?