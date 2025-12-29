Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
6h

Sorry, but fuck Hakeem Jeffries. Giving him the gavel is just another insult.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
6h

“'I’m so excited to pay more taxes' has been said by absolutely NO small business ever."

News headline this morning: "Record Number of Small Business Bankruptcies Under Trump."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
361 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture