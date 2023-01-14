Good morning!

This week, your present is an episode of Welcome Freshmen , a Nickelodeon show I was very into as a kid and actually liked a lot more than Saved By The Bell . Unlike most other shows from that era, absolutely everyone from this show remained entirely obscure and never even had a big pop hit in the 2000s.

Also, I could be wrong, but I think that, legally, every show that premiered in 1994 was required to do their theme song/in this particular style. There was a lawsuit or something, I guess?

welcome freshmen- Money www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Your Future House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries Schools Republicans With The ABCs Of Leadership

9. Wonkette Weekend Chat: House Speaker Smackdown Edition

8. Oh Sh*t, Ohio Student Noticed Top Secret Anti-Racist Message Of 'The Sneetches'

7. Rudy Giuliani Talkin' Kangaroo Teats And Vaginas COME BACK HERE THIS IS IMPORTANT

6. Will Special Counsel LOCK HER UP Joe Biden For 'Aggravated Malarkey'? All Your Questions Answered!

5. Come Watch More Flawless House Republican Victories!

4. Scotland Is About To Have A Good Old Fashioned Witch Trial

3. Hi, Allen Weisselberg! Have Fun Living At Rikers Because You Crimed For Trump, Allen Weisselberg!

2. Welcome to Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Adonis!

1. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Spends First Day As AR Governor Being Dishonest A-Hole. Surprise!

