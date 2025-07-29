One of the Rupert Murdoch media organs’ favorite tricks goes like this.

Have one organ write or deliver a rant on a thing that’s outraging them. Pronouns at the mall! Are they just shoving them down your kids’ throats there? Have other Murdoch media organ write about first thing. Outrage manufactured!

We didn’t say it was a complicated trick. It’s merely their favorite, and it sure beats being real journalists.

Sometimes it’s hard to tell where the game started, because they’ll really get going with it. One of their British tabloids will report on the outrage on Fox News, which is about a New York Post article, which is about outrage on the Fox News website, which will somehow link back to another tabloid. It’s all this incestuous thing, they really are licking their own family members on the privates over there in the News Corp sauna, journalistically speaking.

On that note, did you hear New York mayoral candidate and history’s greatest communist socialist Marxist Maoist Pol-Pot-ist Stalin-ist Hitler-ist gay-loving woke monster Zohran Mamdani had a wedding celebration in Uganda this weekend, at his folks’ place? He grew up there. They said, presumably, “Hey, wanna do a big wedding party at our place, since you ELOPED IN FEBRUARY AND WE ARE MAD? We have lots of space.” And he said “Please fill out a form and make sure this is listed as a proper contribution to my campaign!” Just kidding, he said, “Thanks, parents! We’ll do a party at your big house, where I grew up!” and they said “Do you still have your key?” and he said “Of course I have a key, I’m a socialist!” and they said, “It’s true that everything you do is evidence of your socialism. Even your eloping, WHICH MADE US MAD.”

The point is, people are OUTRAGED over Mamdani’s wedding celebration, have you heard about the OUTRAGE?

The Instagram account “Here’s Why Kevin” collected evidence of the fully organic OUTRAGE that real people are legitimately feeling with their real people legitimate feelings, organically.

(Of course her name is “Brie.”)

That’s the New York Post.

Can’t you see all the “backlash” Mamdani is “facing” from “people”?

The chyrons in that segment are incredible.

Anti-capitalist? In a wealthy neighborhood?!

Our favorite is the one that starts “Rpt:” as if they didn’t get the “Rpt:” from the guy they were crossing streams with in the News Corp pissin’ trough.

Daily Mail isn’t owned by News Corp, but it’s right-wing media, and at some point these things metastasize out of the immediate family.

So you can see how the outrage sausage gets made.

What, did you think Bubba Gomer Hognipples and his wife Mary Lurlene Pigfuck-Hognipples from Abilene were upset about the New York mayoral race all on their own?

You can imagine how these articles go, but let’s look at New York Post one. We’d look at the Fox News one from “Brie,” since her mom and dad probably spent a lot of money on homeschool and Bible camp to get her to this moment, but “Brie” says it’s a New York Post EXCLUSIVE. (Origin of virus identified!)

Besides, the one in the Post was written by “Emma Bussey,” whose parents probably also spent a lot on homeschool and Bible camp.

Bussey informs us that the celebration was in the Buziga Hill neighborhood outside Kampala, where houses sometimes go for MORE THAN ONE MILLION DOLLARS.

It has gates, it is on Lake Victoria, and people at the party stayed up UNTIL AFTER MIDNIGHT.

There were nice cars there! Merecedes-Benzes and Range Rovers!

Lots of security! Phone-jammers!

The article notes that Mamdani’s mom, Mira Nair, is a 67-year-old successful filmmaker, though they forget to include her first name, because they’re shitty editors. It notes that his father Mahmood Mamdani is 78, and that he is an “anti-Israel political theorist.” Maybe they had a word limit and had to knock “Mira” out to make sure “anti-Israel” fit.

The Post found some people in Uganda who were upset about the wedding celebration Zohran Mamdani had at his mom’s house. We’re sure absolutely no coaching was involved.

“Local children have been watching Mamdani on TV, and everyone was talking about him, but not about the wedding,” another resident said. “For us, it’s just about survival. We’re just trying to win the bread and make sure our families are OK.” While the Mamdani family celebrated, neighbors were in mourning for former Ugandan Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba, who had lived a stones throw from the Mamdani’s place and died July 14. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni also came to pay his respects to Kanyeihamba and “the street was blocked by the president’s cars,” a local said. Some found Mamdani’s wedding bash “insensitive.” “Because of the culture here, it was insensitive to have a wedding celebration in the same week as mourning – or ‘Okukungubaga’ – as it’s called here,” one told The Post. “People are still in mourning,” the person added, pointing in the direction of Kanyeihamba’s house, about three minutes away from the Mamdani property. “He has not even been buried, and we have his friends coming to give last words and to mourn before the burial next week, yet Mamdani is celebrating his wedding for three days,” the source continued.

We don’t know if those people are representative or if the Post had to search for them, but one thing’s for sure, and it’s that Bubba Gomer and Mary Lurlene from Abilene now are pretty sure they know what Ugandan public opinion about Zohran Mamdani is like.

So this is all cool.

Socialist Zohran Mamdani — who they are all absolutely terrified of, it’s hilarious — had a nice wedding celebration at his mom and dad’s house in Uganda where he grew up, and all this is hypocritical and terrible because …

Well, because in the enraged, diseased white supremacist brains over at Murdoch’s various media organs — or rather in the enraged, diseased white supremacist brains they want to make sure their viewers/readers always have and can never escape from — “socialist” must always naturally equate with being poor, and no one who calls themselves “socialist” must be allowed to experience abundance or joy or anything nice at all. To do so would go against “socialism,” which they know, because they definitely know what words mean.

Therefore, it is “hypocrisy” when a nice politician who wants to create a few nice city-run grocery stores in food deserts celebrates his marriage in a rich man’s paradise like Monte Carlo or Uganda at his mom and dad’s family compound and doesn’t even let the media in to gawk.

As Here’s Why Kevin nicely puts it, “Zohran Mamdani is the son of an acclaimed Hollywood director and a world renowned scholar. He has never claimed to be a poor man with no access to nice things. Zohran Mamdani’s politics are not about being poor—they are about helping the poor.”

Ohhhhhhhh! It’s that people like Zohran believe poor people shouldn’t have to live under the boots of the white surpremacists and their oligarchical corporations, and should actually be able to eat and have shelter and stuff!

It’s not that they believe nobody should have nice things, they believe more people should have nice things!

Wow, if people ever found out about that, democratic socialist politicians like Zohran might even be popular in Abilene!

Just kidding, Zohran believes people who aren’t white should have a slice of the pie too, the MAGA rurals will never go for it.

Crisis averted, Fox News!

OPEN THREAD.

[Here's Why Kevin / New York Post]

