Who's In The *Third* Lev Parnas Text Dump? Your Mom? Your Mom Should Stop That!
More Lev Parnas docs! Are you trying to kill us, Adam Schiff? You dropped another 500 pages of Lev's constant WhatsApp messaging last night? REALLY?
Well, the good/bad news is that 40 percent of the new texts are in Russian, so we'll have to wait for a translation. And another 40 percent is just these morons sending Hannity clips and Dan Bongino tweets back and forth to each other, punctuated by "Wow!" and "lol." But there's still a lot here, and probably more coming tonight. So, let's do it rundown-style by recipient and maybe we'll finish before the next batch drops.
And incidentally, after we downloaded these documents, some of them appear to have moved, and now we're getting a 404 message. We'll put the link back if it ever reappears.
First up ... who else, right?
Rudy Giuliani
Here's Parnas, apparently in a May 18 group chat with Rudy and two of his phones, being instructed to tell Ukrainian President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop acting like a boy and become a man and take control" by arresting Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.
Surely this has nothing to do with Kolmoisky blowing off advances from Giuliani's chucklefuck henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and giving an interview that month to Pravda which the Washington Post translated thusly:
They wanted to have a meeting with Zelensky and show Giuliani that they had organized everything. [...] A big scandal may break out, and not only in Ukraine, but in the United States. That is, it may turn out to be a clear conspiracy against Biden.
You ain't kidding, Ihor!
Look, there is Giuliani, and there [are] two clowns, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were milking the bull here. They are Giuliani's clients. [...] They came here and told us that they would organize a meeting with Zelensky. They allegedly struck a deal with [Prosecutor-general Yuriy] Lutsenko about the fate of this criminal case – Burisma, Biden, meddling in the U.S. election and so on.
Rudy was in constant communication with Parnas from late 2018 on. Here he is complaining about Mueller in December 2018.
Hilarious? Paranoid delusional? Why not both!
This text exchange here probably deserves a whole post. But the crux of it is that way back in March, Rudy Giuliani was coordinating with disgraced Hill reporter John Solomon to lean on then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko to smear Joe Biden and then-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. So his claim of attorney-client privilege is clearly bogus, as is Solomon's claim to have been conducting any kind of objective, ethical journalism.
The next day, Parnas sends a long list of queries (image cut off, it extends to dozens of items) from Solomon about Joe Biden to Rudy Giuliani, explicitly asking for help from the State Department. And in case you were wondering if Mike Pompeo was involved in this conspiracy, records released in American Oversight's FOIA litigation prove that Giuliani was in contact with Pompeo during that month. Which is not proof, of course, but it's pretty suggestive.
And one more thing before we move on to the rest of this motley crew. Everyone here knew the deal, they were all in the loop, most particularly the president's other attorney Jay Sekulow. If we let this asshole represent Trump at the impeachment trial, we deserve what we get.
Joseph Ahearn, Director of Trump's America First Action PAC
Do you need your conspiracy theories laundered into the Twitter feeds of millions of rabid Trump supporters? Want to paint a target on the back of a civil servant? Never fear, Joseph Ahearn is here!
"What should I send don to tweet," he asks Parnas on March 20. To which Parnas replies, "Wait Tomorrow good stuff."
Four days later, after Parnas sends him a link to the latest attack on Marie Yovanovitch, he gets his wish, as Ahearn replies, "sent."
Later in May when it all starts coming out, Ahearn comes to the belated realization that they probably should have been speaking over a more secure platform. Which certainly looks like consciousness of guilt, or at the very least that this looks bad.
Womp womp.
Sergey Shefir, Aide to President Zelenskyy
Sadly, all in Russian. There aren't very many messages here, but this is the guy whom Parnas claims he delivered the message to that Pence wasn't coming to Zelenskyy's inauguration unless they announced an investigation of Biden.
Arsen Avokov, Head of Ukraine's Interior Ministry
Again, all in Russian. But this tweet by Daria Kaleniuk of the Ukrainian anti-corruption NGO Ant-Ac, which was a major target of former prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, seems to suggest that the Ukrainian government was providing security protection for Parnas on the ground.
That would be the same Interior Ministry that just announced this morning that it was investigating charges that Parnas and his nutbag buddy Robert Hyde were stalking Ambassador Yovanovitch in Kyiv.
Ivan Bakanov, Head of Ukraine's Secret Service
Again, in Russian. But Lev sure sent the guy a lot of Fox clips slagging Biden.
Thomas Hicks Jr.
This guy is one of Don Jr.'s BFFs and chairs the pro-Trump lobbying group America First Policies. The GOP can shout I DON'T KNOW HER about Parnas all they want, but if he's texting with Tommy Hicks and Joseph Ahearn, he's way on the inside.
It's mostly just Parnas sending him links, but apparently Hicks has some sense that there are some things he can't signal-boost.
Yuriy Lutskenko, Former Ukrainian Chief Prosecutor
Lutsenko was always in the middle of this conspiracy. He's the one who insisted they had to get rid of Yovanovitch if they wanted him to announce an investigation of Joe Biden. And while his texts are in Russian, the translations coming out now confirm the quid pro quo arrangement, and show Lutsenko getting ever more frustrated when Yovanovitch is not removed.
According to the Washington Post, on March 13, he texted Parnas, complaining that the Poroshenko regime hadn't gotten support from Trump in the lead-up to Ukraine's presidential election, even though Lutsenko held up their end of the bargain by supplying dirt on Biden:
I'm sorry, but this is all simply b---t. I'm f---g sick of all this. I haven't received a visit. My [boss] hasn't received jack all. I'm prepared to [thrash] your opponent. But you want more and more. We're over.
On March 28, Lutsenko promised he had "copies of payments from Burisma to Seneca," Rosemont Seneca being Hunter Biden's company, and promised "I'll give them to you through the new ambassador. :)"
BuzzFeed's Miriam Elder speaks Russian, and she notes that the relationship between Parnas and Lutsenko was rocky, with Lutsenko increasingly furious about not getting his quo.
Although, to be fair, the proffered quid of an actual, public investigation of Biden never appeared either.
Harry Sargeant III, Energy and Shipping Magnate and Major GOP Donor
Well, if you were wondering who was footing the bill for this globetrotting conspiracy before these assholes hooked up with Dmitry Firtash, wonder no longer. Here's Lev hitting Sargeant up for cash on April 2.
But apparently the money spigot sometimes got clogged. On April 10, Sargeant apparently canceled a trip set for the next week.
Perhaps Sargeant was cutting those checks out of the goodness of his heart, in which case you don't have to squint too hard to consider them either a campaign contribution or an undeclared personal gift to the president. Although, according to Mother Jones, Sargeant, who owns a shipping company, was with Parnas and Fruman when they tried to muscle in on the Ukrainian state-owned natural gas company Naftogaz with a deal to export American fuel to Ukraine. So perhaps Sargeant's motives aren't quite so altruistic after all.
We note there are a whole lot of black redaction boxes on these texts. So ... put a pin on this one, because it's coming back around.
Viktor Shokin, Former Ukrainian Prosecutor
The entire crux of this Biden smear is that he himself was responsible for getting this comically corrupt prosecutor fired. The wingers would like to memory hole that this was the consensus position of the entire US government, the EU, and the IMF. Suffice it to say that Shokin is not a disinterested witness. It's not clear what he's saying in the 165 pages of texts with Parnas. We'll have to wait for translation. But it's very clear that Parnas played matchmaker and translator between Hill reporter John Solomon and Shokin as Solomon cranked out his hit pieces.
Also, here's documentary proof that, when Parnas got yanked off that Lufthansa flight at Dulles by the FBI, he was en route to meet Shokin in Vienna to film an interview with Sean Hannity.
Victoria Toensing, Dmitry Firtash's Hairball Lawyer
This lady gets around! In her telling, Parnas worked as her "translator" for Dmitry Firtash. She claims to have represented John Solomon. She was meeting with Rudy and the gang at the Trump hotel to coordinate the Biden smear. And she was in protracted negotiations, carried out through Giuliani and Parnas, to represent Lutsenko or possibly the Ukrainian government -- it was never clear which -- on a six-figure monthly retainer.
That deal seems to have fallen apart. And yet, Toensing continued to meet with players in the Biden conspiracy, apparently at the direction of John Solomon. Needless to say, none of these guys had any connection to her real client, Dmitry Firtash, or his bribery case in the US. The only value to Toensing was that they could give her something to trade to the Justice Department for her client's advantage.
Do you think this came up this fall when Bill Barr took a meeting with Toensing and her husband Joe diGenova to discuss the case? Because it's not at all clear why the chief prosecutor in the country was interceding in a five-year-old case being tried in the Northern District of Illinois.
Nor is it clear what Toensing's interest is in Ambassador Yovanovitch.
Just kidding. It's a giant fucking conspiracy, and she's smack in the middle of it.
