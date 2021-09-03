Paste Eaters Beware: Ivermectin Is Coming For Your Sperms
It's been a while since we've heard anything about Bill Gates and his evil plan to use the vaccine to inject everyone with the Mark of the Beast, and that is largely because the kookosphere has landed on another theory. That theory, which I cannot stop thinking about, is that world governments spent a year making everyone freak out for no reason over COVID-19, a completely benign virus that isn't any worse than the flu, all so they could push a vaccine filled with poison, for the purposes of depopulating the earth. Or "depop" as people who want to sound official like to call it.
And yes, this makes more sense to them than it would to just create a virus that kills people. Because apparently the goal is to get the population of the earth down to 500 million, as per a random sculpture in Georgia.
Now, sometimes the vaccine kills you (and also harms the healthy unvaccinated people around you when you shed your "spike proteins" everywhere like so much dandruff), but sometimes it lets you live and renders you infertile. If you are a vaccinated person wondering why you are not dead yet, that's because you either got a saline shot instead of the death shot or the death part is more of a time-release situation. Obviously they couldn't have us all dropping dead at once — as it would be difficult to get other people to take it. So there's something in it that will kill us in a few months, once enough people have taken it.
Anyway! All of this incredible "critical thinking" got me thinking. How is the horse paste these dopes are gobbling up affecting their fertility? Because boy, wouldn't that be quite a twist. So I googled Ivermectin and sperm count and wouldn't you know it ... there are several studies, dating back years, suggesting that Ivermectin lowers sperm count and sperm motility. Most of them have to do with animals (unsurprisingly), but one did analyze the effects of Ivermectin on the sperm count of men using it to treat onchocerciasis, or "river blindness."
From a 2011 study on Ivermectin and sperm count in humans:
For normal fertilization to occur the sperm functions must meet the minimum required sperm functional capacity as shown in table 1 which serve as normal control in this study. From the results obtained, it is evident that ivermectin therapy has significant adverse effects on the sperm functions of male onchocerciasis patients so treated. There was a significant reduction or drop in the sperm counts of the patients after their treatment with ivermectin. Furthermore, the study showed a significant and remarkable drop in the sperm motility of the patients after their treatment with ivermectin. As for the morphology of the sperm, there was a rise in the abnormal sperms after treatment compared with the morphology before the commencement of treatment. These changes no doubt are as results of the effects of the drug on the sperm function of the patients.
Although, there were no noticeable changes in the sperm volumes, sperm viscosity and the sperm liquefaction time the results of this study is enough to cause infertility in these patients.
This is similar to the findings of Tanyıldızı and Bozkurt in animals, thus, they recommended caution in the use of ivermectin in animals met for breeding.
So, just to be clear, while there is ample evidence that Ivermectin causes infertility in men, there is absolutely nothing to suggest that the COVID vaccine affects fertility in any way.
Via Popular Science:
For its August 2021 report, the CDC analyzed data from its v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry, which includes participants who were vaccinated against COVID-19 shortly before or during pregnancy. The agency found no increase in the risk of miscarriages among nearly 2,500 expectant women who received an mRNA vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Last month, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and other preeminent medical organizations also released a joint statement strongly encouraging pregnant people, as well as those who were recently pregnant or planning to become so, to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on fertility, the statement said.
"They've looked at fertility rates, they've looked at pregnancy rates, they've looked at issues as it relates to complications or adverse outcomes from pregnancy and the vaccine, and at least to this point there hasn't been anything to be concerned about," Incerpi says.
There have also been studies showing that COVID-19 itself affects fertility. Here are just a few, via Houston Methodist:
- 19% of patients in one study presented with scrotal discomfort suggestive of virus-induced inflammation around the time of their diagnosis.
- 39% of patients had clinically low sperm count in a Chinese study of men who'd all previously fathered at least one child without any reproductive assistance. Sperm function was compromised in 61%.
- 33% of the semen samples in one study showed low sperm quality and lesser ability to swim. 25% also reported low libido, and one patient reported the failure to achieve an erection. The patients also had significant hormone changes, which can be indicators of fertility disturbances.
- An Iranian study analyzing semen samples from patients every 10 days for 60 days found imbalances of free radicals and antioxidants, signs of inflammation and the activation of pathways that facilitate sperm cell death.
- Sperm concentration was reduced by 516% and its ability to swim by 209%.
An Italian study that asked online survey respondents to self-report COVID diagnosis and erectile dysfunction symptoms found that the disease increases the risk nearly sixfold.
Huh. Wouldn't it just be incredibly ironic if the real depopulation was inside them (in the form of horse paste) all along?
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse