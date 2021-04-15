Pat Robertson Is Team ACAB Now????
Who got to Pat Robertson? Is one of his grandchildren secretly whispering socialisms in his ear, hoping he'll forget himself and preach that BLM gospel on live TV? If so, GOOD JOB Resistance Grandbaby! You hit it right out of the park today, getting Pappy to come out and say that cops are shit and the police force can't be reformed with "training."
When the police are starting to lose the approval of Pat Robertson, you know things are bad. https://t.co/Pu7tw6aoDC— Zachary Petrizzo (@Zachary Petrizzo)1618502832.0
As Mediaite was first to flag, Robertson came out hard against Officer Kim Potter of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, who claims that she fatally shot Daunte Wright in Minneapolis last Sunday after confusing her service revolver for a Taser.
"Can you feel this one," Robertson said, handing a Taser and a replica gun to his co-host Terry Meeuwsen, "and feel this one and tell me you couldn't tell the difference?"
Indeed, Meeuwsen could feel the difference, since the bright yellow Taser is significantly lighter than the black metal gun. Also, as she noted, the gun is holstered on the cop's dominant hip, while the Taser is stored on the other side.
"There's just no comparison," Robertson said, emphasizing again that "they're not making Tasers in black, anymore, they're making them yellow."
"Now how she made the difference, when she shot that poor guy to death, saying this is what I thought was my Taser. And if you can't tell the difference in the feel of those things, it's crazy."
Indeed it is, Zaydie! (That's a little joke. Being right once a quarter will not cause me to forgot that alta cocker's antisemitic rants.)
"You know I am pro-police folks, I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job. But if they don't stop this onslaught, they cannot do this. You know the police in Virginia picked up a lieutenant in the Army and began to give him trouble. And our police are highly trained, but why they don't stop this," he wondered, in an apparent reference to Lt. Caron Nazario, whose December arrest and pepper-spraying by Windsor, Virginia, police in a "routine" traffic stop came to light this month.
But Robertson wasn't done.
"And this thing that's going on in Minnesota with the Derek Chauvin," he said of the ongoing murder trial. "I mean they ought to put him under the jail. He has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd, I mean his neck, it's just terrible what's happening. And the police, why don't they open their eyes to what the public relations are, they've got to stop this stuff."
"Maybe they need more training. Consistent training," Meeuwsen posited. But Robertson wasn't having it.
I think the problem is they've got to pay them more. We don't have the finest in the police department. They're low-paid people, Terry, they don't get adequate… It's not a question of training, it's a question of hiring a more superior workforce, and we aren't doing it.
We need police, we need them, and we need to honor them, and I'm all for it. But at the same time we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest. We've got to have the best in there.
CHECK OUT GRANDPA GOING OFF ON THE POLICE!
Whether cops are actually "underpaid" is an open question. But way to recognize that the profession is attracting exactly the wrong sort of people, and that those people are wielding their weapons to terrorize a very specific portion of the population.
We've all seen the video where Lt. Nazario said he was afraid to get out of the car, and the police officer said, "Yeah, you should be," before "joking" about Nazario "fixin' to ride the lightning," a reference to the electric chair. That can't be fixed with training.
And while Robertson may believe that racial justice protests are a "public relations" problem, at least he acknowledges that they are a response to constant, well-documented police abuses. Unlike his conservative brethren at Fox News and its lesser, inbred cousins, Newsmax and OAN, who pretend it's some kind of gay, Marxist assault on Mom and apple pie.
Woke Pat Robertson — whodathunkit?
