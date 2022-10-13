People Can't Stop Talking About This Unusual Couple! Tabs, Thurs., Oct. 13, 2022
Sandy Hook families now own Alex Jones after a one billion dollar verdict. Go to hell, Alex Jones. Go to hell hard. (News Times)
So right, some Mar-a-Lago bullshit courtesy of your generous Wonkette and its gift link Washington Posts!
Good thing there are no Chinese spies (a third time) at Mar-a-Lago! (ProPublica)
Franklin Foer says Merrick Garland so totally going to indict Donald Trump, but what does he know, he also thought the FBI wouldn't rubbish his "hey um what about all these weird comms between Trump Org, Betsy DeVos's hospital chain, and Russia" story to the New York Times right before the election! (Atlantic)
The "semi"-fascists can't wait! — Jonathan Chait at New York mag
A history of the 1866 midterms, for you nerds who are nerds. (CNN)
The Lebanon Israel maritime agreement brokered by the Biden administration (Bibi Netanyahu called it a betrayal or something, I already forget because that guy doesn't matter anymore!) as splainered by lib Jews J Street (my uncle is a board member, disclosure and things), and their congratulations Dark Brandon (not Dark Brandon) post.
Ron DeSantis overrode his Republican colleagues because their redistricting maps weren't illegal enough. I don't think he is a very good man. (ProPublica)
Hello, new national monument, how do you do? (HuffPost)
AMERICANS LYINGABOUTCOVID??? (University of Utah)
FACEBOOK LYING ABOUT ANYTHING????— The Wire
I'm sure Uber and ... the other ones will take Joe Biden's new Labor contractor rule very well. — Reuters
The 8Chan war against the founder of 8Chan is ... it's scary actually! People are ALL FUCKED UP! — Vice
How Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson? Okay, Variety, I click you now. And no shit, the same thing happened with Doris Day and her son! (Express)
The children are being rude to the service workers with their "Tik-Tok" demands and dances! I don't like it at all. (Eater)
Go to jail, sandwich (con) artists. Go to jail for all the fraud. — Daily Beast
Unusual couple with a fat lady and a nonfat man. (Traveler Dreams, I guess)
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Please keep Wonkette going, if you appreciate us!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.