Poor Man's Roy Cohn Bill Barr Says Trump's Dictator-Style Purges Are F*ckin' AWESOME
One terrible thing about the coronavirus crisis in America — you know, aside from the almost-17,000-and-counting deaths Donald Trump could have done something to prevent — is that the same evil people are still behind the scenes doing the same evil things they were doing before. There's just less of a light on them, because of how the media is rightfully obsessed with the pandemic.
So what is the embodiment of rightwing evil, Attorney General Bill Barr, up to? What is that low-rent dime store broken condom dispenser in a truck stop off the highway version of Roy Cohn doing to enable Trump's continuing crime sprees?
Well, for one thing, he's going on Laura Ingraham's white nationalist "Hee Haw" show!
And he thinks Trump's purge of inspectors general, especially his firing of intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, was just awesome. Atkinson was fired because he followed the law and, when presented with a whistleblower's evidence that Trump was trying to force Ukraine to help him steal the 2020 election, he didn't do cover-ups for Trump like Bill Barr did.
BARR: I think the President did the right thing in removing Atkinson.
Barr whined that Atkinson "was told [...] in a letter from the Department of Justice" that he wasn't supposed to be doing anything with whistleblower complaints involving Donald Trump's crimes, BUT YET HE PERSISTED and "tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately report it to Congress without letting the executive branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem."
Which, again, was the law (the inspector general going to Congress, not going up Bill Barr's butt).
Even so, Bill Barr's Justice Department did look at Trump's crimes, for like four seconds, and he did see that whistleblower complaint, where Trump tried to force Ukraine to meddle in the 2020 election on his behalf, and Barr decided that Trump is allowed to commit crimes because (Republican) presidents are above the law because that is what Bill Barr actually believes because Bill Barr is an evil un-American piece of shit.
Ingraham noted that Trump is firing a lot of IGs right now, and said, "Of course that's used to say, 'Well the President just doesn't want a watchdog.'" (People say that because of how it is true.) Barr responded that Trump "wants responsible watchdogs."
Of course, for Trump and Barr "responsible watchdogs" are the kind that let Trump commit crimes without consequences, just like "fair" reporters are ones who lick Trump's ass for breakfast.
Speaking Of Trump's IG Purge!
Speaking of Trump's IG purge, the Daily Beast reported Thursday morning that, as with Trump's earlier ongoing purge of witnesses who told Congress the truth about Trump's impeachable and impeached crimes against Ukraine and against American democracy, the IG purge is being spearheaded by that dumbshit fresh-faced 29-year-old Trump loyalist idiot Johnny McEntee.
You remember Johnny. He's the one who used to be Trump's "body man" at the White House, until one day in 2018 when he got ass-walked off the premises because he was being investigated for Serious Financial Crimes. Turns out it was gambling problems of some sort! Anyway, we named him Hot Johnny because in Trump's sea of unfuckable deplorables — see: Stephen Miller — he had a pretty face.
He landed at the Trump campaign, but Trump brought him back to the White House recently, and ever since he's been hiring college kids to help him do his purges, which now include IGs, the lifelong public servants who act as nonpartisan watchdogs rooting out crime and grift and graft and dysfunction where they find it.
In the past two months, Trump and McEntee have discussed the topic of replacing inspectors general—a number of whose nominations require approval by the Senate—along with various other positions in the federal government. The president has made clear that he is adamant about quickly filling those posts (there are more than 70 such watchdogs across the government) with those more submissive to him and ousting appointees he often baselessly lambasts as "corrupt," according to a senior administration official.
Hey, Americans are dropping like flies from a pandemic. How is that not a good time for Donald Trump to consolidate power and make some real moves to become the world's stupidest despot in human history he's always dreamed of being?
And Johnny is helping!
But Anyway, Back To Attorney General Meatsack!
And obviously, Bill Barr is helping, in more ways than one!
Back in the before-times, one of Barr's appalling, democracy-destroying tasks was his spearheading of a number of efforts to investigate the investigators, in an effort to completely erase the Russian attack on the 2016 election to help install Trump in the presidency, which the Mueller Report called "sweeping and systematic." In this way, Barr is not only Trump's manservant, but also Vladimir Putin's manservant. Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation didn't find any Deep State conspiracies to spy on Trump, but Barr has always been pretty sure there were and that "spying did occur," because on top of being evil, he's a ginormously stupid idiot who believes what he sees on Fox News.
Last night, Barr gave Laura Ingraham an update on the so-called Durham investigation, named for John Durham, the US attorney Barr picked to find the real truth about Hillary Clinton and James Comey colluding to create a conspiracy to deny her the presidency so she could frame Trump as a Russian plant:
In the interview, Mr. Barr also said that some of the people who were involved in the decision to investigate the Trump campaign in 2016 could face federal criminal prosecution.
John H. Durham, the veteran federal prosecutor assigned to look into the origins of the campaign investigation, "is looking to bring to justice people who were engaged in abuses if he can show there were criminal violations," Mr. Barr said.
"My own view is that the evidence shows that we are not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness," Mr. Barr said. "There is something far more troubling here. And we're going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted."
"His own view" is that there was a criminal Deep State conspiracy to take down Trump, and he's going to prosecute Trump's political enemies, even though the IG and everybody else who's looked at it has found that the Russia investigation was correctly predicated and factually sound, and oh yeah, we still don't know for sure that the president is *not* a Russian asset.
All of this is Nazi shit, and every one of these people is pure evil.
FUCKING VOTE IN NOVEMBER.
[Daily Beast / New York Times]
