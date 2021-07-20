Portland, Oregon, Wonkers, This Saturday Is Your Time To Shine!
Hey Portland, whatcha doing? Having some gross fire smoke from your state fires that are so big they're making their own weather? Well good, I wouldn't want to miss Montana's gross fire smoke skies while I am coming to see you!
Important details from WONKMEET.COM:
Saturday, July 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: We'll be meeting at Peninsula Park for a family friendly afternoon in the park. We have picnic tables and restrooms. This is a potluck and BYOB (beer & wine only, please) event. For those that can't make it in person, we'll have a live WonkZoom running for drop ins. Free commemorative sportsball cap! This is going to be major epic.
It IS going to be major epic! Because Shy and I and not one but TWO babbies will be there!
And what is upcoming on the WONKMEET calendar, these wonkmeets put on by wonkers who have seized the means of WONKMEET production? (Special thanks to Uncle Milburn for leading the REVOLUTION!)
Aug. 14: SPOKANE! We will not be there even though we love Spokane so much because we will be in
Aug. 12: SAN DIEGO (Chicano Park) and
Aug. 15: LA! (Pan Pacific Park)
Will we make it to
Aug. 20: San Francisco? Unknown!
Will we make it to Sept. 3-6: Camp out at Paul and Holly's in the Berkshires? Absolutely not! That is so far away!
Or Sept. 12: Sauk Rapids, Minnesota? Well, that's closer!
Will we make it to Polson, Montana, sometime in September? Yes, because that is our house of where we live.
Now the rest of you make some wonkmeets, it will be your time to shine!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.