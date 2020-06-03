President Addresses Nation On Police Reform. No, A Real President.
It's time to hear from America's most recent legitimately elected president, y'all. Thank goodness Barack Obama was available!
Today, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he was upping the charge against now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder, for killing George Floyd. Additionally, he's charging the other three (now-former) officers present with aiding and abetting the murder. This is progress. This is a big part of why Americans have been in the streets by the tens of thousands, and our friends around the world have been taking to their own streets, to support their brothers and sisters in America, specifically their black brothers and sisters.
At 5 p.m. Eastern, President Barack Obama will be leading a town hall event called "Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence." It comes days after Obama wrote a rather lengthy and presidential Medium post on where America should go from here, how to harness this moment and use it to make lasting change. In fact, Obama published that message the same day Donald Trump pulled himself up by his bootstraps out of the White House bunker (it was a routine inspection, he says, he has done them "two and a half times" over the course of his presidency), and bravely crossed the street (Bill Barr got the National Guard to clear the way for him, by gassing a priest) so he could hold up a Bible upside down and say a bunch of fascism.
But we digress. This post is about a real president, not about Donald Trump.
There will be an address from Obama, and then he will be joined for a panel discussion by such very awesome badass people as Eric Holder, one of the last decent human beings to serve as attorney general, and other great activists and politicians, like Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Rashad Robinson.
Here is a good quote from the press release, we will paste it to you:
The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged. While now is a time for grief and anger, it is also a time for resolve.
Look, a livestream hath appearethed under our typing words! That must be our cue to say this is your OPEN THREAD to watch the livestream, together!
A conversation with President Obama: Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence www.youtube.com
Enjoy hearing from a real president, and work your ass off to make sure we get another real president in November.
