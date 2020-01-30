Pro-Trump 'Charity' Just Trying To Buy Black Votes With Non-Metaphorical Money
It's no secret that black people hate Donald Trump with the white hot intensity of a thousand burning crosses. Candace Owens -- the Clarence Thomas of Harriet Tubmans -- was supposed to lead our people on a "Blexit" from the "Democratic plantation" but she's clearly failed. According to recent polling, 87 percent of black voters disapprove of the president. There's really nothing left to do, I guess, but hand out wads of cash.
Holy crapPolitico
Now we've just warned you yesterday about taking headlines at face value. Although, one political truism of the Trump era is that no matter how bad a headline involving him is, the reality is almost always worse. Still, let's read the entire Politico article before reacting.
The first giveaway took place last month in Cleveland, where recipients whose winning tickets were drawn from a bin landed cash gifts in increments of several hundred dollars, stuffed into envelopes. A second giveaway scheduled for this month in Virginia has been postponed, and more are said to be in the works.
Wow, they're really handing out envelopes stuffed with cash. That's just great. The lucky recipients can send their mob wife out shopping in style.
The Urban Revitalization Coalition, a theoretical charity, is behind the cash giveaways. Donors can remain anonymous, and their contributions are considered tax-deductible. The organizers claim everything is done by the "book," but they don't clarify which book or if the author is Mario Puzo. "Charitable organizations" that enjoy tax-exempt status are expected to vet the recipients of their beneficence for legitimate charitable need.
"Charities are required to spend their money on charitable and educational activities," said Marcus Owens, a former director of the Exempt Organizations Division at the Internal Revenue Service who is now in private practice at the law firm Loeb & Loeb. "It's not immediately clear to me how simply giving money away to people at an event is a charitable act."
Darrell Scott is the Urban Revitalization Coalition's CEO. He supported Trump in the election, which is his business, but he's one of those fools who insisted Trump was going to do more for black people than Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King combined. He also said he thought Steve Bannon was a "good guy" and considered him a friend. (I guess that means Bannon has at least three black friends.) During an NPR interview in 2016, Scott accused Democrats of "pimping out" the inner city. He really enjoyed this incredibly insulting metaphor and worked it for the full hour.
SCOTT: They pimped the inner cities. They stood next to the inner cities just like a pimp stands next to a prostitute. They pimped us out. They got monies, and they fiddled while Rome burned. And the very few would profit from the disenfranchisement of the inner city.
Republicans have argued for decades now that Democrats attempt to "buy" black votes. It's insulting to think that we can be bought. (MIKE BLOOMBERG FOR PRESIDENT!) We support candidates who offer policies that actually benefit us -- just like every other demographic group. Mitt Romney suggested we just voted for whoever offered us the most "free stuff." And who can forget the vile Obama Phone conspiracy? Now a pro-Trump group is literally playing Santa Claus.
One recipient of the cash giveaway in Cleveland, dressed as a Christmas elf, declared, "Four more years of President Trump. Yay!" after receiving her gift.
That's just disgusting, and it preys on people who probably could use the money. Romney almost sold his soul to be secretary of State. He wasn't trying to feed his kids. At this rate, Trump himself might show up in inner city neighborhoods shouting, "Who do you trust? I'm giving out free money! And where's Joe Biden?"
Trump actually did perform better among black voters in 2016 than Romney had in 2012. Of course, Obama wasn't on the ballot against Trump, but the Republican end game is always minority voter suppression. The Trump campaign probably figures if it can shave just a couple points off the Democratic nominee's margin with black voters, it could make a difference in key states. A lot of the talk about Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, for instance, doesn't focus enough on how well Democrats need to perform specifically in Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Detroit.
The Urban Revitalization Coalition's "Christmas Extravaganza" last month in Cleveland was a star-studded event featuring Ja'Ron Smith. He's the random black guy whose employment at the White House Kellyanne Conway believed conclusively proved Trump wasn't racist. If Smith is still the most "prominent" black person in an administration that pays Stephanie Grisham to do nothing, they can keep their money. Black people voters won't be fooled.
[Politico]
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations, and this month we doubled our number of mouths to feed! Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle.