Proud Boy Who Maybe Pepper Sprayed Cops At Capitol Riots Done In By Chatty Girlfriend
Yet another Proud Boy has been arrested for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riots! This time it is Christopher Worrell, a resident of East Naples, Florida, who is alleged to have pepper sprayed a police officer during the insurrection. He also appeared, notably, in an extremely douchey music video filmed at the riots by other Proud Boys with no particular sense of shame (and unfortunate face tattoos).
The FBI was alerted to Worrell's location and identity by a tipster who identified themselves as an acquaintance of his girlfriend, Trish Priller, who happens to be an executive assistant at Naples Daily News.
On Jan. 13, a tipster contacted the FBI to report that they believed Worrell traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and potentially participated in the riot. The details are included in the FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10.
The tipster said they are an acquaintance of Worrell's live-in girlfriend.The tipster also told the FBI that they had seen a video on Worrell's Facebook page that showed him participating in the riots.[...]
The tipster said Worrell's girlfriend told them that Worrell is a Proud Boy and that the couple went to Washington, D.C., to be there on Jan. 6, according to the statement of facts.
When the FBI came to Worrell's home (which was really his girlfriend's home) to interview him, he was reportedly quite unpleasant.
Via the arresting agent's statement of facts:
On January 18, 2021, I interviewed WORRELL and asked him whether he had participated in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021 and whether he had any information on any known, planned violence in relation to the upcoming Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2021. WORRELL was extremely agitated and upset that the FBI was at his house. He eventually admitted that he was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, but denied entering the U.S. Capitol building, and specifically denied any other wrongdoing or criminal conduct on his part. He also became agitated when asked about the Proud Boys. WORRELL stated that "the Proud Boys were not a racist white supremacist group like the media tries to portray."
Speaking as a member of the media, we don't really have to "try" to portray anything. The words that come out of the mouths of these people and their behavior do the job for us.
This is not Worrell's first brush with the law, either, as he has previously been in trouble for impersonating a police officer.
The Hummer pulled up alongside [Danielle] Bower's vehicle as she headed west on U.S. 41 East. The driver, Worrell, showed her a gold badge and signaled for her to roll down her window. Bower, who works as a CCSO emergency dispatcher, told deputies that she did not recognize the badge.
Worrell began yelling at Bower, telling her that she ran the red light.
Bower told Worrell that if she ran the red light, then he did too. She told deputies that he Worrell said that he is allowed to run red lights, "to catch up to people like you."
Worrell then pulled the Hummer behind her vehicle, leading her to suspect he was a law enforcement officer about to pull her over.
She turned north on Airport-Pulling Road followed by Worrell in the Hummer. She made a U-turn at the intersection of Airport-Pulling Road and Davis Boulevard, pulling into a pizzeria parking lot. Worrell proceeded west onto Davis Boulevard.
Deputies spotted Worrell driving the Hummer east on Davis near Airport-Pulling shortly before 9 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested him.
And guess what they found in his Hummer ...
* A gold Florida concealed firearms badge
* A loaded .40 caliber Glock with a bullet in the chamber
* Three Glock magazines
* Two pairs of handcuffs and keys
* 100 extra rounds of .40 caliber ammunition
* Multiple 12-gauge shotgun shells
* Two pocket knives
* Flashlight
* A can of pepper spray
Not to be entirely predictable about this ... BUT THAT IS SOME SERIAL KILLER SHIT. Both Ted Bundy and Angelo Buono used to pretend to be a cops in order to get women to trust them, so that they could murder them. It's a whole thing. William Suff, aka the Riverside Prostitute Killer, was also believed to have done this. That's why women are always told that they should pull over into well-lit parking lots instead of on the side of the road, when they are stopped by a police officer — though likely few of us always have the presence of mind and ability to do that. Thank goodness this woman did, because that really does not sound like a situation that would have ended too well.
Given that this is the kind of guy he apparently is ... I can't be the only one thinking his girlfriend, who works at a newspaper, did not blurt things out entirely by accident.
