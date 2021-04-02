Put Away That Waki Tabaki, Here's Jen Psaki!
Time for the daily White House press briefing, today featuring Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who's here to either talk about the wicked good March jobs report, or maybe Opening Day at Fenway.
