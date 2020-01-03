Put On Your Pretend Shocked Face: Donald Trump (Allegedly) Creeped On A Fox News Lady
Back in the year of our lord 2009, a young lady named Carrie Prejean wanted to be Miss USA. During the pageant, the then-Miss California USA was asked by Perez Hilton whether or not same-sex marriage should be legal in all 50 states. She answered:
Well, I think it's great that Americans are able to choose one way or the other. We live in a land where you can choose same-sex marriage or opposite marriage. And, you know what, in my country, in my family, I think that, I believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman, no offense to anybody out there. But that's how I was raised and I believe that it should be between a man and a woman.
As you may recall, of course, most Americans in 2009 were not, in fact, living "in a land where [they could] choose same-sex marriage or opposite marriage." They didn't have that choice, on account of it being illegal in most states.
Prejean did not win Miss USA and, according to her and the conservative pundits at the time, this was because her "traditional beliefs" were held against her. Instead, she was the first-runner-up, a title she lost after partially nude photographs of her surfaced, along with the revelation of the existence of a sex tape. Ms. Prejean has maintained that she actually also lost that title on account of backlash against her traditional values.
One of the conservative pundits defending Prejean was Courtney Friel, a personal friend of the beauty queen as well as an occasional fill-in-host on Fox & Friends.
On an episode of On the Record With Greta Van Sustren, Friel spoke up for her friend's right to honestly lie about the ability of Americans at that time to have "same sex marriage or opposite marriage":
Hi, Greta. Yeah, I've known Carrie Prejean for a couple of years now, and she was just really, really stuck in her convictions that she wanted to, you know, get that answer out, that God really tested her faith and her character by giving her that question that she had to answer in front of millions and millions of people. And she's glad she did it honest.
Perez asked for an opinion. He gave it back to her.
It was this brief moment in the spotlight that brought her to the attention of the owner of the Miss USA Pageant, one Donald Trump. A moment she recounts in her upcoming memoir, Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News.
She says Trump told her she was "the hottest one at Fox News" and called her office line a few weeks after she mentioned an interest in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant.
"Though he said I couldn't be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC," Friel, 39, wrote in a sneak peek of her book shared with the Daily News.
"Then, out of nowhere, he said: 'You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,'" Friel claimed.
It is hardly shocking news that a married Donald Trump would hit on a blonde Fox News lady who kind of looks like every other lady he's ever dated, but I will say that the phrase "You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss," gave me a full body shudder.
The journalist who now works as an anchor at KTLA-TV in Los Angeles says she was "shocked" by the advance.
"'Donald,' I responded, 'I believe we're both married.' I quickly ended the call," she wrote.
"This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president. It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them," she states in the book.
You know, I'd say "Hey, maybe she should have gotten back in touch with her old pals at Fox & Friends about this back in 2016," but it's hardly as if a million similar or more horrifying stories were not also coming out at that time. It's hardly as if they would care just because it happened to someone they know, or as if there is anyone for whom that would be the last straw in terms of voting for him or remaining married to him. At this point, it's probably harder to find a woman that Donald Trump has met that he hasn't creeped on while married.
