QAnon Candidate Just Posing With Huge Gun Next To The Squad, What's Wrong With That?
Marjorie Taylor Greene, noted QAnon lady and the Republican nominee to represent Georgia's 14th District in Congress, posted an extremely normal meme to Facebook today in which she is holding a very large assault rifle, wearing aviators, and posing like she is some kind of action movie star next to the faces of Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib. Beneath the photo are the words "Squad's Worst Nightmare," which is probably true. I don't know if their actual worst nightmare is being chased down by a crazed conspiracy theorist with a very large semi-automatic weapon, but I would assume it would be up there. It would be up there for me, anyway. Probably most people. That sounds like a terrible time!
Luckily for Ayanna Pressley, Marjorie seems to have forgotten to put her in the crosshairs as well.
The post has since been taken down by Facebook, because threatening congresswomen with a very large semi-automatic weapon is generally frowned upon.
Initially it read:
Hate America leftists want to take this country down ...
Politicians have failed this country. I'm tired of seeing weak, Establishment Republicans play defense.
Our country is on the line. America needs fighters who speak the truth.
We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart.
America must take our country back.
SAVE AMERICA
STOP SOCIALISM.
DEFEAT THE DEMOCRATS!
And here is the original post, courtesy of Wonkette's Stephen Robinson, who was smart enough to get a screencap before they took it down, unlike some of us (by which I mean me).
Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to the post by calling it incitement, which it very obviously seems to be. Greene told her to "relax" because it's just a meme, unlike "BLM/ANTIFA violence, rioting and destruction." Also unlike the many shooting sprees committed by people who share Greene's politics and her taste in weaponry, though she seems to have left that part out.
Relax @IlhanMN, it’s just a meme. What isn’t a meme is BLM / ANTIFA violence, rioting, and destruction that occurr… https://t.co/zq4TQ0Bjzj— Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸)1599242151.0
Need we remind you that the people who think this is fine are the very same people who sobbed hysterically for days over actual comedian Kathy Griffin posing with the obviously fake severed head of Donald Trump, referencing the Biblical story of Judith and Holofernes? Oh my god, they could not contain their grief. Then again, they are also the same people who sob their heads off about "BLM/Antifa violence" despite the fact since 1994, rightwing extremists have killed 329 people — a number that's increased since it was tallied in July.
Greene seems to be very obsessed right now with "socialists who want to rip our country apart" and who also want to bring the "US to its knees through socialism" and who also want to defund the police — an interesting take considering that funding the police through taxes is socialism. Also, if we were to bring America to its knees with all of our evil socialisms, at the very least, America would be able to go to the hospital to get her kneecaps looked at without going bankrupt.Marjorie Taylor Greene really dislikes having to share a country with the rest of us. She doesn't think it's fair. However, if she wants to be surrounded exclusively by people like her, who believe all the same things she believes, and if she wants to threaten to murder everyone she disagrees with using her big giant assault rifle, there are places for that. They're just not Congress. At least not yet.Now? It's your OPEN THREAD.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse