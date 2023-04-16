5g conspiracyqanon

QAnon Psychic Makes Case For Bland Food And Dirty Bums

Robyn Pennacchia
April 16, 2023 12:51 PM
Bad news for people who like delicious food and do not own a bidet! According to psychic QAnon influencer Utsava, the 'Deep State' has been putting 5G technology in hot peppers and toilet paper so that they can control your mind and make you hear voices.


She explains:

The deep state has teamed up a taken over the wireless providers such as Verizon and they are hijacking the wireless technology 5G. It has been used as tool for surveillance, mind control, and tracking. People are getting harassed by all sorts of technology.

For instance, they make people hear voices. So in those hot peppers, jalapeno peppers from Mexico, what I discovered is there’s a coating in there like graphene, it’s some sort of nanoparticles. And it makes people hear voices.

It gets ingested so they surveil you in your brain so they can see what you see, like with the graphene technology. And then they can send the information, all the information. They can give you hallucinations. People having been hearing voices through that.

And I told people, stop eating that and then it goes away. Toilet paper has it in it too. You can have it sitting – the toilet paper – in your bathroom and the 5G gets in the air.

It gets everywhere, the graphene. You don’t even have to use the toilet paper. So that regular toilet paper, Quilted Northern, I would not buy any further. I would look for maybe organic, maybe a recycled one. And also paper towels, they have graphene in them as well.


So our deep state is putting graphene in peppers from Mexico and toilet paper and paper towels for the purpose of controlling our thoughts? Isn't that ... inefficient? Like do they have a whole department of people whose job it is to send messages and voices and hallucinations to people who eat spicy food and don't walk around with dirty asses? And also look at things through their eyes? Because that seems both very boring and like a logistical nightmare.

Possibly related: I came across a "targeted individual" on Twitter yesterday who claims that "perps" keep microwaving her right little finger for "psychopathic fun."

Perps keep microwaving my right little finger for their psychopathic fun. Also, they target my liver and pancreas. Plasma is leaking out, no dressing sticks to it. It seems a little wound but it hurts a lot. Add the Direct Energy Weapons attack against pelvis, chest and head.


Well, everyone needs a hobby, I guess.


Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse

