QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Medieval England? Tabs, Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021
Greg Abbott isn't ignorant; he's a liar. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon
But not if it were the other way around, Jen Psaki!
Oh no, this gloating anti-choice game developer CEO dipshit got canceled :( (The Verge)
Fistfights at school board meetings ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Talking Points Memo)
This strikes me as a pretty fair summation of the Biden administration's struggles with coronavirus and messaging, despite interviewing rather a lot of Trump officials. — Peter Nichols at The Atlantic
Vermont state troopers who forged (?) fake vaccination cards are no longer Vermont state troopers, like they should get fired just for doing crimes? (VT Digger)
Terry McAuliffe is running explicitly on TYRANNIZING YOUR CHILDREN WITH MASKS and FORCING YOUR TEACHERS TO GET VAXXED in Virginia. Will it work? I bet it might work. — Greg Sargent at Washington Post
Florida won't give out any COVID data, which should work fine. (Tampa Bay Times editorial)
The Two Americas of COVID: Michael Signorile substack
We're all civil libertarians here to greater or lesser extents, but I think a lot of you would join me in NOT being horrified when the feds monitor people's social media for, like, shooting up temples or overthrowing the government. They should know about those things! Now the LAPD has been ordered to collect the social media handles of everyone it interacts with and what the everloving fuck is that? (The Guardian)
Hey ACLU, don't we need cops to save us from rising gun crime? — Asked and answered, ACLU
The Trumpers are getting purged from the military academy boards, and Kellyanne Conway is PIIIIISSSSED. (Business Insider)
The things Kyrsten Sinema was worried the GOP would do in the future if we shitcanned the filibuster all already happened this week. The case for inaction is dead. (The American Prospect)
Aw fuck. The curious boy in Afghanistan. Aw fuck. — AP
How evil regulation busted the dreams of the nice seasteading Bitcoin libertarians LOL. (The Guardian)
I know a mouse almost as darling as Martini Ambassador's.
